Marvel Rivals players call for more Hela nerfs as OP sorceress continues to dominate

Marvel Rivals players believe the Hela nerfs have done little to stop the Goddess of Death from running rampant in Season 1.

While the Marvel Rivals Season 1 nerfs reduced Hela’s base health from 275 to 250, that hasn’t stopped the deadly Duelist from obliterating her foes on the battlefield. Even the removal of her start-of-season damage buff has done little to keep the sorceress out of the spotlight.

Despite Hela’s competitive pick rate dropping to 12.86%, she still has a comfortable 54.24% win rate. This is largely thanks to her ability to safely poke enemies from afar with her magical projectiles and great survivability from her Ultimate.

Article continues after ad

It’s the latter that the game’s community believes makes her such a menace on the battlefield, and a nightmare to shut down.

Marvel Rivals players call for Hela nerfs

NetEase Games Hela’s ult continues to prove divisive within the Marvel Rivals community.

“Hela’s ult is one of the best in the game – there’s really no getting around it,” wrote one player on the Marvel Rivals Reddit page.

Article continues after ad

“In the rare chance that you and your team focus fire on Hela and get rid of her health (which is increased to 1000 in this state), she isn’t eliminated. She still gets to live. This is the only ult in the game that’s like this (unless you count Monster Hulk) and given that her ult has so many upsides this shouldn’t be the case.”

Article continues after ad

This post has quickly gained a lot of attention, garnering 2.9k upvotes and hundreds of comments agreeing with OP. “It’s an absurd ult,” replied another frustrated player. “It basically gives her a free escape from any situation, full heals, insane DPS, and an extra life. I dunno what the devs are smoking with these characters.”

The game’s community believes that Hela’s ultimate would be less oppressive if she could be killed during the casting. To help compensate for this vulnerability, Hela would have the chance to cancel her ult at any point. Not only would this enable the Duelist to still slink off during particularly heated fights, but her enemies would have the chance to counter her.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Marvel Rivals devs are known to balance its heroes in balance patches, so we could see further changes to Hela in the future. For now, we recommend checking out our best Marvel Rivals character tier list to see who you should pick to rival the masterful mage.