Marvel Rivals players blown away by painstakingly faithful MCU skins

Marvel Rivals players have noticed iconic MCU movie scenes are making cameos in character animations, blown away by how close each scene is mimicked.

Marvel Rivals has seen widespread success since its launch in December 2024. It has challenged long-standing games like Fortnite and Apex Legends as most watched on Twitch and has seen a stable playerbase without dipping interest over the past month.

While experience of stepping into the shoes of your favorite heroes has been one reason players have loved it, that only works because of how faithful each hero is to the source material.

The MCU adds extra style points to Marvel Rivals

In a social media post responding to a TikTok reel that has compiled MCU moments recreated in Marvel Rivals, the player stated, “You can tell the devs have SO MUCH passion for the game!”

The clips include side-by-side comparisons between Marvel Rivals and the MCU of Loki, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and Wolverine among others. The animations are nearly frame-by-frame identical.

Fans in the comments have celebrated the work, with one stating “Yeah they killed it!” and another adding, “Finally seeing developers who actually understand why we fell in love with these characters instead of just slapping Marvel skins on another generic game.”

Others have added their own impressions. One stated, “I gotta admit. This looks pretty insane” while several others responded with compliments on doing a Marvel game “right”.

While a few commentators have not been as impressed by “copying from the movies”, the overall consensus is that attention to detail in iconic animations makes earning MVP in a match that much more rewarding.

The smooth animations and recognizable actions of heroes who have been a staple for decades have been part of the reason Marvel Rivals has been such a success. With Season One now underway and that patch changing up the meta heroes, there is plenty to appreciate and enjoy while diving into the game.

