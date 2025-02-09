Marvel Rivals players believe devs should steal one key feature from Overwatch

Marvel Rivals players want the game to adopt Overwatch’s hero swap feature that announces when teammates switch characters mid-match.

The ability to character switch mid-game has long been a staple of both Overwatch and its 2022 sequel. It’s a handy tool for casual and competitive games, allowing, say, a Tank player to adopt the role of Support if things get too hectic during battle.

As such, few were surprised upon learning the same courtesy would be extended to Marvel Rivals players.

But fans have found that NetEase’s game doesn’t quite pull off hero swapping as well as the competition, since one specific facet of the feature is conspicuously absent.

Marvel Rivals players want Overwatch hero swap feature

A Marvel Rivals user has argued the game “desperately needs to add” hero-switching voice lines that play whenever teammates change characters during matches.

The Redditor noted that this already exists in Overwatch, so if one person swaps to another hero, their “whole team will get a global notification in the form of a voice-line such as: ‘Soldier 76 reporting for duty.'”

This bit of dialogue along with a text chat notification makes it impossible for fellow teammates to not know when their allies change characters.

The feature’s absence in Marvel Rivals is especially problematic because there’s no role-lock. Others players in the replies seconded the idea, with many sharing examples of times when such notifications would’ve been useful.

One person recalled a ranked match where their team had a “perfect” 2-2-2 split. A couple of team fight losses inspired one healer to switch to DPS without informing the crew, resulting in a thrown match.

Another user joined the chorus to add, “It actually pisses me off so bad when people swap and don’t say anything and then we are sitting on point with a f** a** comp and it’s too late to go back and swap.”

Meanwhile, others claimed that such voice lines do exist, they’re just either inconsistent or based on a player’s proximity to nearby spawns.

NetEase Games hasn’t stated whether it’ll ever explore the feature more deeply. But it’s clear Marvel Rivals players are all for clear notifications that announce sudden role changes.