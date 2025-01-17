Marvel Rivals players are sick of Moon Knight’s biggest issue

During Season 0 of Marvel Rivals, Moon Knight was a decent Duelist to play as, but his latest buffs have made him even more of a menace, to the point where players are increasingly exhausted with a specific trait of his kit that makes him way too overpowered.

Specifically, Moon Knight’s ultimate move, Hand of Konshu, is being considered to be way too strong as it is.

Yes, many heroes in Marvel Rivals have strong ultimates, some of which have been a point of contention when it comes to overall game balance. However, a number of buffs to Moon Knight’s ult in particular have earned him the ire of players.

Moon Knight’s ultimate has Marvel Rivals players fuming

The issue players have with Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals lies in the fact that, unlike other characters, Hand of Konshu has virtually no delay between casting the ult and bombarding enemies with the namesake god’s many spectral talons.

As the poster of this Reddit thread mentioned, “almost every ult in the game has a warning before it’s used”. This is notably referring to those like Scarlet Witch, whose ultimate move, Reality Measure, takes a lengthy four seconds to cast before inflicting any damage with a clear and very loud auditory tell.

Yes, Moon Knight does technically give an auditory warning for his ultimate. But not only can you selectively target and cast from a safe distance after a 1.5-second ability delay, but Konshu’s giant claws strike from above with little warning.

NetEase Games Hand of Konshu is majorly overpowered with its small casting time

Managing to counter and kill a character before they can execute their ultimate usually cancels out the move, like for other characters in Marvel Rivals and alternative hero shooters like Overwatch 2, but Moon Knight is even immune to that.

Another player on Reddit identified that, even if you kill him during casting, the ult will still fully execute without him saying the full voice line.

“If you kill him as he’s casting, then the ultimate still goes off but there’s no callout… Or the callout is just “th”. Has definitely gotten me at least twice.”

This wasn’t as big of an issue in Season 0, but the Season 1 patch notes have buffed Moon Knight to make Hand of Konshu even more powerful by increasing the number of talons deployed and their explosive radius.

Fortunately, making his ult more telegraphed and putting a longer delay on it could nerf the ability without taking away its satisfying newfound power.

Balance changes for the first half of Season 1 have been incredibly favorable of Duelists like Moon Knight, along with those like Wolverine, Winter Soldier, Namor, and especially Storm. So, even if the wrath of Konshu has been hitting players hard this patch, there are other heroes to worry about.

NetEase has also been very quick when it comes to patching Marvel Rivals, promising a wealth of new content alongside balance changes.

