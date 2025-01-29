Marvel Rivals players are quickly experiencing major issue that plagued Overwatch

Marvel Rivals players are experiencing one pervasive issue that has caused Overwatch players much annoyance.

A viral post on the Marvel Rivals subreddit illustrated many frustrations experienced by Strategist players who listed why others might not be getting heals from them. Many of these issues are reasonable, such as a DPS character pushing too far from your line of sight or if said Strategist player is respawning.

Overwatch players, however, have noticed that the Marvel Rivals community is experiencing the exact same issues that they faced (and continue to face) when the game first came out in a viral thread of their own. In fact, the viral Marvel Rivals image is based on an old Overwatch post altogether.

Healers stick together

This type of thread first appeared on the Overwatch subreddit about three years ago, with this format exactly the same as the new one. Healers are frequently harped on in-game for heals by their teammates, so this complaint is naturally common between the two games.

“It’s so funny seeing their community have the exact same convos and discussions as [Overwatch] has had for years,” wrote one user. “Feels like the James Franco hanging scene where he looks over and says ‘first time?'”

Other threads began popping up, comically listing other reasons why you might not be receiving as much healing as you’d hope. “I missed,” was listed as a reason for a few characters like Luna Snow and Invisible Woman since those healers have to aim their heals.

Marvel Rivals seems to be experiencing a similar trajectory to Overwatch in general, as even a triple support sustain meta is often compared to Overwatch’s infamous “GOATS” meta which also featured a triple support lineup.

“So when will they start calling the game dead,” asked one user in regards to Marvel Rivals, referring to how the two games are experiencing a similar trajectory. “Like in 5-6 months or so?”

Whatever your preferred game is between the two, healers are having a similar experience, and there’s at least a sense of camaraderie there. Still, if healing seems to be an issue, players can suggest running the controversial triple support comp and win some easy games that way.