Marvel Rivals players are losing their minds over “insanely funny” portal trick

One Marvel Rivals player has managed to show off why magic is better than a gun in the most hilarious way.

Marvel Rivals players are really creative – so much so that even since the early beta days, there have already been a plethora of different tricks many have pulled off just to secure a win. For instance, we’ve seen the classic portal trick that can sweep an entire team to their death out from spawn.

Then there’s the “genius” trick involving having one portal facing the sun while the other is strategically in the middle of a fight, which leads to enemies being blinded straight up.

These amusing antics don’t just stop there, though. Now, one user has managed to pull off a hilarious trick with Stephen Strange that would surely put The Punisher mains on high alert.

Doctor Strange player shows off the perfect way to counter The Punisher’s turret

The Punisher may not be S-tier in our character list, but he’s still undeniably annoying to play against, especially if the player knows how to aim well and set him up just right. Though while that’s the case, one of his major weaknesses comes from the fact that he’s stationary while using the turret.

Of course, there are many ways to deal with this – but as one user has shared in a Reddit thread, opening a portal just beneath him that leads to a cliff while he’s busy shooting with his turret is one way to get an easy kill.

It’s a lot more hilarious when you see it from The Punisher’s point of view. In one moment, The Punisher was seen locked in on the fight, shooting from a distance. All of a sudden, he just suddenly fell to his death before being able to react.

Seeing this, many players couldn’t help but thank the user for the tip, while some didn’t hesitate to crack jokes about the situation.

“I need to make better plays like this dude when I play Dr. Strange bro,” praised one user.

A different user joked: “Your turret? My portal. Gun meet magic.”

Meanwhile, another one said that while this was “insanely funny,” people needed to “start learning how to place the portal quickly”, as this would mean that the Doctor Strange player would be absent from the fight for a while.

Either way, many players claimed they enjoyed this “nice” trick. As more heroes get added, it’ll be interesting to see what interesting strats players are able pull off next.