Marvel Rivals players are in love with “perfect” Valentine’s Day wedding skins

Marvel Rivals’ community has fallen head over heels for the latest Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman skins, which puts the two lovers in wedding-themed outfits.

Marvel Rivals announced that it would be sharing the love for Valentine’s Day, giving players the chance to get a free Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman 60th Wedding Anniversary Bundle.

Starting from February 12 until February 14, Marvel Rivals players can join select streamers’ quickplay matches to get the couple’s cutesy skins. While the event itself has received some criticism from the community, that hasn’t stopped them from gushing over the two lovers’ special outfits.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Rivals players praise new wedding skins

Sure, getting flowers and heart-shaped chocolates from your nearest and dearest is neat, but Marvel Rivals devs have taken this a step further. Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman mains can officially tie the knot in-game and share their love for one another.

After all, what’s more, romantic than teaming up with your partner or that one online gaming buddy you’ve known for years, and schooling some noobs dressed to the nines?

Article continues after ad

“This is so f*cking cute,” wrote one player. “Oh to be Sue carried by her silly stretchy husband while he’s in rectangular balloon form – lucky woman.”

Article continues after ad

NetEase Games The Marvel Rivals wedding skins have received a lot of praise.

Marvel fans also appreciated how the devs have acknowledged the superhero couple’s 60th wedding anniversary, and adore the cutesy look. “An iconic love story brought to life in Marvel Rivals! These costumes look absolutely amazing,” replied another player.

Other fans had some comical ideas for how emotes could function with the skin. “The Sue emote should toss the bouquet. Make it an item you can pick up, like a Rocket shield, except it doesn’t do anything,” wrote one player.

Article continues after ad

The Life Fantastic costumes for Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic can be purchased from the in-game shop for 2,800 Units, or individually for 2,200 units. You can also unlock the wedding bundle for free, so find out how you can do that in the new Fantastic Love Streamer Giveaway event.