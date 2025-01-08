Marvel Rivals players are getting creeped out by “uncanny” Mister Fantastic design

Marvel Rivals’ Season 1 update will introduce The Fantastic Four to the game, and one hero that’s set to shake up the current meta is none other than the stretch superhero, Mister Fantastic. However, there’s just one problem – his design is pretty unsettling to look at.

Mister Fantastic has always been on the uncanny side, with his superhero powers allowing him to stretch and contort his body into strange positions.

Dr. Reed isn’t the only fictional character that has elastic limbs – in fact, both One Piece’s Luffy and The Incredibles’ Elastigirl all share the themes of extreme body contortion.

However, unlike these two examples, Marvel Rivals players believe Mister Fantastic’s design in Marvel Rivals is both “creepy” and “unsettling” in nature.

Mister Fantastic design is creeping out players

In a viral post on X, one Marvel Rivals player explained how Mister Fantastic is deeply “unsettling” to look at, despite the clear similarities between One Piece’s Luffy. “It makes me appreciate how well Luffy’s rubber powers are presented in the show. Mr. Fantastic is just unsettling to look at.”

Unlike Luffy, whose body acts in the same way as rubber, Mister Fantastic has no limit on how he can morph, stretch, inflate, and mold his body. His comic book appearances have always leaned into this creepiness, with players noting how the stretchy scientist often contorts his body into unsettling poses.

“I feel like that’s kinda the point with Reeds powers is to have an unsettling feel to them,” wrote one player. “He has manipulated his eye into something like the lens on a microscope.”

There’s also the fact that Marvel Rivals and the comic book version of Dr. Reed opt for a more lifelike design, resembling an actual human, which again, leads to this uncanny valley effect.

“To be fair, Reed IS unsettling. That’s always been the point, the man looks super weird when he uses his powers but he’s always having a great time with it while everyone else is getting creeped the f*ck out,” responded one player. “He also just uses them because he can, even when not necessary.”

So, if you’re feeling creeped out when looking at Mister Fantastic, then this is likely why. For more news on Season 1 and The Fantastic Four, be sure to check out our S1 hub for all the latest details.