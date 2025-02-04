Marvel Rivals players are all saying the same thing after Fantastic Four trailer

The second half of the Fantastic Four is coming to Marvel Rivals in the mid-Season 1 update, and after seeing the first trailer of the upcoming MCU movie, fans are all hoping for the same thing.

Marvel finally gave us our first look at Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to bring the entire family to the MCU for the first time. While the February 4 trailer didn’t give away much in terms of plot, it showed Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in the roles for the first time.

This isn’t the reason for Fantastic Four fans to be excited, either. After Mister Fantastic and Invisible Women arrived in Marvel Rivals with Season 1, Human Torch and The Thing are due to follow at the end of February.

NetEase’s game already includes plenty of nods to the MCU versions of its characters and, after watching the First Steps trailer, fans have noticed an opportunity they hope the devs don’t miss.

Marvel Rivals players call for Fantastic Four: First Steps skins

Shortly after the teaser trailer arrived, players began calling for Marvel Rivals skins based on the four characters’ suits in the movie. The suits worn by Pascal and Co. have a more retro style to match the movie’s 1960s aesthetic and are heavily inspired by the designs from the comics.

With this in mind, fans are hoping to see them released as a bundle when the film finally hits theatres on July 25.

“NetEase should release the Fantastic Four’s MCU suits on the movie’s premiere,” said one player on the Marvel Rivals subreddit. They weren’t alone either, as many others replied to echo their sentiments.

“Assuming Ben and Johnny make their fantastic debut before the movie premieres, it’d be the perfect time to drop their MCU suits. Come on, netease,” said one reply.

“I’m hoping that timing the releases of characters and costumes becomes a normal occurrence. Hopefully Daredevil in March,” added another.

Other players also pointed out that Marvel Rivals already features plenty of MCU tie-in skins, such as Wolverine’s suit from Deadpool & Wolverine and the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set. Plus, this wouldn’t be first the time they’ve dropped a bundle to celebrate a release.

“They sold the Spider-Man 2 skin alongside the PC release, so they already have a precedent for cross-media promotion,” explained another reply.

With all this said, it seems very likely that a Fantastic Four: First Step bundle with skins for all four characters will arrive closer to the movie’s release date.

