Marvel Rivals players already forgetting about Invisible Woman after leaked Psylocke skin

Leaks have revealed a brand-new Psylocke skin coming to Marvel Rivals and players already can’t get enough of it.

As a free-to-play game, one of the main ways that Marvel Rivals makes money is by selling skins for our favorite characters. While there are plenty of free costumes to unlock, many of the best and most premium will be released on the store.

We’ve already seen skins for characters like Invisible Woman and Squirrel Girl send fans into a frenzy, and now, there’s a Psylocke outfit that’s having the exact same effect.

Article continues after ad

‘Mother’ Psylocke skin leaked & Marvel Rivals players are losing it

On January 22, ‘RivalsLeaks’ revealed a ton of cosmetics coming to the game during the Spring Festival event. Among them was a new Psylocke skin called ‘Mother,’ which saw the popular Duelist wearing a red outfit with black gloves.

Although they didn’t reveal what the character’s demonic form, which she uses after triggering her ultimate, will look like, players were quick to call the outfit a must-buy.

Article continues after ad

“It’s almost like I heard a cash register ding just by looking at this,” said one reply.

Article continues after ad

“Oh my lord we got goth Psylocke before GTA 6 I’m hyped,” added another.

As you might expect, while much of the reaction was simply praising the design of the skin, there were also thirsty players who took it a step further.

“Omg…. I’m in love all over again. She’s perfect,” replied one user.

“I’m gonna go feral,” said another.

There is currently no release date for the Mother Psylocke skin, but given that the Spring Festival event gets underway on January 23, it shouldn’t be too long before it hits the store. The leak also mentioned that it will cost just 1,600 Units, which places it on the cheaper end compared to the MCU tie-in skins.

Article continues after ad

That’s not all there is to look forward to during Spring Festival though, as there’s also a new Rocket League-inspired mode and a free Star-Lord skin to earn.