Marvel Rivals players already fed up with “boring” Season 1 meta

Marvel Rivals players are fed up of having to go against a meta where the enemies are essentially almost unkillable.

To many players, Marvel Rivals has felt like a breath of fresh air. With the addition of many different heroes at launch, each with unique abilities and Team-Ups, not to mention, there have been plenty of events consisting of free rewards as well, it’s been a huge boon in the hero shooter genre of late.

As players put more hours into the game, however, one thing is bound to happen—figuring out the meta.

Right now, it’s getting to the point that the game is entering an era that veteran Overwatch players are already familiar with.

“Boring” triple support meta is dominating the game

The triple support meta has been quite a hot topic lately in Season 1. In a way, it’s pretty similar to the old GOATS comp in Overwatch, which involves running three healers in one team.

What makes this really frustrating in Marvel Rivals is that it’s no secret that the Strategist kits, particularly their ults, are really powerful. Luna and Mantis, for example, can stall points and even straight-up negate a lot of damage.

Now combine that with all the healing three Strategists can do to sustain a team fight, all while they also dish out damage, getting the objective or winning the team fight can be really hard. With the lack of role lock to add to the pain, many players have taken their frustrations to social media.

As one user said in a Reddit thread, “3 supports is so boring.” Meanwhile, another user didn’t even hesitate to slam the comp as “cancer to play against.”

They explained: “Even when you think you have an edge over them and get your ult, guess what? 1 of the 3 is ready to shut you down immediately. Don’t even get me started on how people don’t even want to adapt.”

Marvel Rivals players reveal the best counters to triple support comps

Some players have suggested Magneto for his ult and Groot due to his CC and ability to deal more damage if the enemies are close to his walls.

Others have also mentioned Iron Man and Scarlet Witch due to their burst ultimate, which can wipe the entire team if done correctly.

Ultimately, there are players who would rather mirror the enemy’s comp instead to counter the triple support meta.