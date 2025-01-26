Marvel Rivals player shuts down “toxic” claims that it’s easy to earn high rank

A Marvel Rivals player has criticized fellow players, claiming that the community has been misled by exaggerated claims of how easy it is to rank up in the competitive mode.

In the post, which gained traction on the MarvelRivals subreddit, the user dudemanlikedude aimed to tackle the notion that “Any decent player can easily get at least Diamond in this game.”

“The reason you’re stuck is because you’ve been lied to about how far you can expect to progress,” they titled the lengthy post.

They explained: “These completely fictional claims of how easy it is to get Diamond rank are generating a ton of toxicity,” adding that players internalize their perceived low rank to their detriment or unfairly blame their teammates for what is statistically a decent rank.

To back up their case, they used player count statistics for each rank gathered from rivalstracker, to show that very few players were ranked at Diamond or above in Competitive.

Data reveals barely any players are Diamond rank or higher

The stats display that two weeks into Season 1, only 1.9% of players have reached Diamond rank with only 0.5% of players at Grandmaster or higher.

There is a huge caveat in the data, however, as any player who reaches Level 10 in the game will automatically be placed in Bronze 3 regardless of whether they actively play Competitive or not. Therefore the Reddit user chose to omit Bronze 3 from his analysis, meaning Diamond or higher represented apparently 4.8% when the user created the post (roughly 3.4% now).

rivalstracker.com

In other words, if you are struggling to rank up to Diamond or beyond don’t sweat it. You’re not the only one, and you’re not necessarily statistically below average. Even excluding Bronze 3 players, more than 80% of players sit below Platinum rank as of January 26, with 54% ranked below Gold 3.

So Marvel Rivals fans should not put too much pressure on themselves to easily climb to Diamond or above, but they can still hope to rank up as the season progresses. When looking at the data from December 30, when Season 0 was relatively mature, we can see more players concentrating between Gold and Diamond level. So keep fighting!

As dudemanlikedude pointed out, there is nothing wrong with an average rank, but “If you want to be above average, seek advice and practice.”

We can’t practice for you, but if you seek any advice check out our character tier list for Season 1, team comps, and guides for characters, most recently Iron Man.

The popular Twitch streamer effect

Players may feel misled by the ease of climbing due to watching their favorite streamers playing Competitive together. “I didn’t lose a single game going into Diamond,” Twitch streamer and former Counter-Strike pro Shroud boasted during a stream.

Former Overwatch pro and streamer, xQc, also achieved the newly introduced rank of Celestial 3 claiming it meant he was “NOT WASHED.”

Most Marvel Rivals players can’t always dedicate consistent time to the game or play with a perfectly skilled team, so don’t be too hard on yourself if you’re not meeting some of the high standards set by top streamers and pro players. Besides, Rivals was only released in December, 2024.

If you need some help to get better or not sure which characters to use, you can check out our complete best heroes tier list for Season 1. It’s also important to make sure you have the best settings to maximise higher FPS.