Marvel Rivals player hits Celestial rank without killing anyone

A Marvel Rivals player has managed to rank up in the most pacifist way possible, leaving the community amused and surprised.

For a lot of players, ranking up in Marvel Rivals can truly feel like a grind. If you’re lucky, you might rank up quickly and snatch the free Invisible Woman skin – but on the other hand, it’s possible to get matched with frustrating teammates that make the whole experience a nightmare.

Regardless of who you play as to rank up, however, chances are you’ll be racking up kills on top of assisting or healing your teammates during fights.

That’s not the case with one particular player, though, as they managed to climb up the ladder to one of the highest ranks in the game with just a mere 22 damage.

Marvel Rivals player hits insane milestone in ranked with Rocket Raccoon

A player who goes by the name “NoDmgRocket” has shared screenshots of their profile information on a Reddit thread, which show their rank and overall stats.

They have managed to climb to Celestial, essentially the third highest rank in-game, with just a total of 22 damage – and without any single K.O. by mostly playing Rocket Raccoon.

To this player, this isn’t exactly new as they’d previously already managed to hit Grandmaster by playing as a pacifist Rocket Raccoon, but nonetheless, for them to be able to carry on and land in Celestial has amassed the attention of the wider community.

Many have since praised their dedication and even asked how they pulled it off. In the comments, they explained that they mostly solo queued all the way during their journey.

When it came to why they ended up dealing damage, they mentioned that they didn’t unbind their primary fire as they still needed to shoot Anhks and “other non-playable items.”

Unfortunately, at “the price of being known,” they also claimed to now be getting “target banned” occasionally, leading them to resort to other healers. This has led to their profile showing eliminations achieved outside of their main.

Regardless of that, many still found this impressive. One user wrote: “The most impressive part about this is you did it in solo queue. Solo queue is a nightmare compared to stacked groups even if you’re playing normally.”

Meanwhile, another user couldn’t help but crack a joke, writing, “Bro has no enemies.”