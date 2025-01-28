Marvel Rivals player furious as “Bruce only” teammate refuses to transform

One Marvel Rivals player was left baffled and furious after they got a teammate who only played as Bruce Banner, refusing to switch to Hulk for an entire match.

Not long after its launch, Marvel Rivals quickly paved its way to success, becoming one of the most-played games on Steam. With new additions in Season 1, including a Lunar New Year event, there’s plenty to keep players occupied in the long run.

That said, playing the game isn’t always sunshine and rainbows. Regardless of your preferred role, getting matched with a team entirely instalocking DPS or one tricks who refuse to switch is bound to happen from time to time, we’ve all been there.

Now, one player has revealed something even more frustrating. They met a teammate who played Hulk in an odd way, leading them to lose a ranked match.

Marvel Rivals player loses ranked game due to “Bruce only” player in their team

Hulk is pretty similar to D.Va in Overwatch. Both of them have two different forms. Though for Hulk, instead of getting de-meched, he just turns into Bruce. This is essentially great on paper as it gives the character a second life.

However, it becomes a huge problem when the player ends up only playing as Bruce the entire match, putting the team at a disadvantage, as one user in a Reddit thread had to endure. To make things worse, this didn’t happen in Quick Play but in a Diamond-ranked competitive match.

Marvel Games Hulk is currently one of the top Vanguards in Season 1, but that doesn’t mean anything if his kit isn’t fully utilized.

“Just lost a game because a guy was playing Bruce Only NOT HULK,” they wrote. “Why would someone only play Bruce and not transform into Hulk omg. This was in a Diamond Ranked Game! His name was ‘A Bruce Main.'”

Seeing this, many players in the comments have suggested reporting the person as they were “throwing” the match. One user was even convinced that the unfortunate player was a “victim of a challenge video.”

They’re also not alone in this; others have chimed in to say they’ve been in a similar situation and sympathize with the player.

“I feel your pain, I had a Bruce banner main in my game yesterday in my rank up game to GM. What are you doing bro go to quick play,” one of them wrote.

Another said, “I reported a ‘Bruce main’ for throwing for doing exactly this. We lost so bad without actual Hulk, and a dog**** taking his place.”

To many others, this is also equivalent to Spider-Man not getting kills on purpose and Strategists who refuse to heal.