Marvel Rivals player discovers genius trick to nullify Mantis – and it’s not the only one

One of the best ways to improve in Marvel Rivals is to know exactly how to play when up against certain characters. One tricky proposition is Mantis, but a tactic shared by the community makes a match-up against her a lot easier.

Mantis is a Strategist in Marvel Rivals, bringing support and utility to team compositions, forcing the opposite team to consider how they engage teamfights very carefully.

Over on Reddit, one player shared their discovery that allies who have been put to sleep by her Spore Slumber ability can be awoken instantly by shooting the purple entity that latches onto them.

This immediately wakes them up and gets them back into the fight, nullifying one of the best parts of Mantis’ toolkit. Sure, you need to take the time to shoot it, but with just 100HP, the entity is very quick and easy to kill with basic attacks.

Marvel Rivals has many small but significant mechanics

NetEase Games

In the responses to the original Reddit post sharing the Mantis tip, other players shared similar interactions that they had discovered throughout the game.

Moon Knight‘s Ankhs, Spider-Man’s Web Clusters, Loki’s Rune Stones, and Rocket’s deployable tools can all be destroyed. Equally, Namor’s Squid allies can be killed in a similar way to the purple creature that spawns when Mantis puts players to sleep.

The helpful tips didn’t stop there though and it’s even possible to interrupt some Heroes’ Ultimate abilities if you’re quick enough.

Squirrel Girl’s Ultimate, Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami, isn’t the most potent, but it gets even worse when you find out that the squirrels within it can be killed with ease. Equally, The Punisher’s Ult has a Breakable phase that can be disrupted if you shoot at the right time.

Having all of that information to hand when heading into a match offers a huge advantage, and it could mean the difference between a win and a loss if used correctly.

Next time you head into ranked, make sure you have as much of the above knowledge memorized as possible and you should start climbing quickly.