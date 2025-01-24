Marvel Rivals new Iron Fist skin includes “sick” hidden details

Iron Fist’s new Legendary skin in Marvel Rivals has been praised by fans for the “sick” hidden details it includes.

Marvel Rivals has won over fans in a big way thanks to the game’s attention to detail. Whether than be in the form of new skins paying homage to old school looks from the comics, particular abilities or more, players can’t get enough of how developer NetEase has tried to make the hero-shooter as authentic and engaging as possible.

One such hidden secret that has been going viral online is all related to Iron Fist’s new Legendary skin, Iron’s Gaze. As part of the Spring Festival drop, devs revealed plenty of new looks for some of the in-game characters.

On X (formerly Twitter), one Marvel Rivals player shared how the martial arts expect’s fresh look also comes with some “sick” sound design features.

Marvel Rivals Iron Fist Legendary skin includes hidden audio

When playing as Iron Fist in his new Legendary skin, custom sounds will play out when running across walls and fighting, these echoes accompanying his movement very much in tune with the character.

What’s more, additional unique audio will trigger when using Iron Fist’s ultimate ability, Living Chi, which grants him a temporary buff to movement speed, damage, attack range and a 80% cooldown reduction to Dragon’s Defense.

“THIS is how you get me to buy a skin,” commented one X user after seeing this discovery, while another added, “Overwatch could never.”

“The fact that even small things like some skins have their own sounds and voice modifiers and things like even the character inspect animations in the menu just show how much effort they really are trying to put into this game,” wrote a third.

This isn’t the first time the Marvel Rivals devs have been praised for the small details included in the game. Similarly, Thor’s Love and Thunder skin also has unique sound features when strumming his guitar.

What’s more, when the new Sanctum Sanctorum map dropped into the game in Season 1, players were stunned to discover the staircase section was much more than what initially meets the eye.

Given all the leaked characters and skins set to join the already giant roster of Marvel Rivals, expect to see even more unique skin features added to the game in the future.