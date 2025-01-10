Marvel Rivals needs to add this feature to shut up angry DPS players

Strategists are constantly being criticized for not healing enough in Marvel Rivals, but the addition of one simple feature would make angry Vanguards and Duelists eat their words.

As a long-time Support player in Overwatch 2, I quickly gravitated towards the Strategist role in Marvel Rivals. While many players get their kicks by running damage dealers like Hawkeye or Iron Fist, I’ve always preferred to influence matches by helping the team in other ways.

But as anyone who has played the role will know, it’s not always an easy life as a Strategist. You often find yourself getting bombarded with messages from frustrated Duelists after a death, accusing you of abandoning them to fend for themselves without offering any heals.

It’s a tale as old as time, but much of this toxicity could be avoided if Marvel Rivals decides to add an additional stat to the scoreboard — healing received.

A healing received stat could save Strategists from abuse in Marvel Rivals

As it stands, players can see how much dealing they’ve done to other characters mid-match, before the figures are revealed to everyone at the end. However, this only shows how much someone has healed the entire team and doesn’t highlight if they’ve focused on one specific player or shared the love.

Providing this information during and after a match gives Duelists and Vanguards less opportunity to call out the Stratgests for no reason. It can often be tough to tell how much you’re being healed in the heat of battle, but introducing this as a stat would clear up any confusion and make it much clearer as to why you kept dying.

NetEase Games

Maybe your Jeff the Land Shark has neglected you, in which case your frustration might be justified. But if you’ve received five figures worth of healing and still died dozens of times, you can either put it down to the other team being too strong or make some tweaks to how you play.

With the way the scoreboard works right now, Strategists are an easy scapegoat for tank and DPS players with main character syndrome. By adding this one simple stat for all to see, it would at the very least clear healers of any wrongdoing and stop them from being unfairly spammed.

This is something that both Marvel Rivals and Overwatch players have called for over the years, but it would, of course, come with its own problems.

While it would give players less fuel to abuse their Stragesits over, it could give way to another type of toxicity. If a Duelist sees that they’re right and they haven’t received enough healing, they’ll no doubt take their fury into the chat with a barrage of messages.

It’s also not hard to imagine teams descending into chaos as they argue about which characters should be prioritized and whether the Strategist(s) need to focus on other characters.

But while there’s probably no single solution to stop angry players from abusing their Supports, offering healing received on the scoreboard at least takes away some of the ambiguity. At best, it forces Duelists and Vanguards to re-evaluate their frustrations before laying them at a healer’s doorstep. At worst, at least they’ll know if their rage is justified.