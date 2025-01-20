Marvel Rivals needs one obvious new Strategist in Season Two

Out of the 35 characters in the Marvel Rivals roster, only eight are Strategists, proving just how limited the healing class is, and one Fantastic Four healer has the ability to surf in and solve this problem.

It’s no surprise that healers are one of the least-picked classes in Marvel Rivals. After all, players want to destroy the enemy, not heal their allies, especially when those allies don’t seem to keep still or allow themselves to actually be healed.

However, there’s one simple way to change this problem, and it all rests on one character’s silver shoulders, the Silver Surfer.

The Silver Surfer would change Marvel Rivals’ meta forever

Coming into the Marvel Universe from The Fantastic Four (which feels fitting given the theme of Season One), the Silver Surfer would undeniably be a fantastic addition to Marvel Rivals, offering a brand new way to provide self-healing and healing to any allies that need it.

Canonically, the Surfer is able to project energy to create forcefields, as well as powerful bolts to fire at enemies, giving him perfect protection and damage abilities, much like Sue Storm. However, he’s also able to heal both himself and other living creatures thanks to the powers described in his lore, setting him up to be a stellar healer.

Marvel

Combine this with his flying ability and players would have access to a Strategist unlike any other, with mobility that could change the game.

Sure, you’d have to keep an eye out for other flying enemies, like Iron Man, Storm, or Star Lord, but the possibilities behind this addition would be fantastic, especially if you have a flying character in your team already.

In fact, players are echoing the same thoughts, with many explaining that a “Flying healer would go nuts” and expressing how powerful it would be, while still being balanced given the weaker status of a Strategist.

Others highlighted a key feature the Silver Surfer could have, pertaining to the occasional mention in the comics.

“He should power up a single teammate with the power cosmic like he does in the comics” commented one player, with another suggesting: “Imagine the idea he can transport people on his board. So you can have flying punisher, hela, bucky etc.”

Of course, both could be a little too powerful, but with the right balancing, Netease can tie Season One and Two together with another Fantastic Four addition and completely change up how players view Strategists.