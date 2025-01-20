Marvel Rivals needs key Overwatch 2 feature to promote positivity

Marvel Rivals needs to take notes from Overwatch 2 regarding one certain feature, which can help combat toxicity if done right.

While Marvel Rivals looks and feels completely different from its hero shooter competitor, Overwatch 2, it’s no secret that both titles have often been compared. For one, many players are glad that the latter does certain things better than its competitor.

One thing that comes to mind is how devs have been actively banning cheats and toxic players. Of course, it’s a good thing that they’re doing this to keep the community happy.

However, there’s just one particular feature from Overwatch 2 related to player behavior that the community can’t help but also want to be added to the game, begging devs to implement it with a twist.

Players call for an endorsement system but with actual rewards

In Overwatch 2, players are able to endorse teammates if they think they’ve performed well or were generally supportive during the match. It’s all up to the individual’s choice. The way this works is that the more you endorse and get endorsed by others as you play, the higher your endorsement level will be.

NetEase Games Regardless of the game, there’ll always be toxic players.

The only problem is that depending on your level, you only receive XP as a reward – which, in a way, doesn’t do much. Hence why, one user in a Reddit thread explained that a similar feature would benefit Marvel Rivals players, but only if it has a more rewarding system.

“Most people see toxicity as a report and move on, and then ‘I’ll make another account scenario.’ People only care about bans when they’ve spent money or have grinded tons,” they wrote.

However, giving players something “that can be taken away from their account/earned by being kind and good in the game is something that can only breed more positivity.”

An example of this is giving consistently endorsed players period experience and Chrono Tokens, with the highest level getting a player title. Another idea is to make the endorsement level matter in order to play competitive and quick play, requiring players to “maintain positive action.”

Many other players who jumped into the comments share the same sentiment, suggesting that devs should add cosmetics as rewards for high endorsement.

Some players argued this won’t exactly remove toxicity. However, if implemented well, this would “create a space” where it pays to act kindly toward another.