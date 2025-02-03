Marvel Rivals players stunned by Namor counter for Iron Man’s ult

Despite being one of Marvel Rivals’ most underrated Duelists, Namor has one ability that can effectively counter Iron Man’s ultimate.

As far as Duelists go, Namor is not ranked high as a fan favorite. The character’s low pick rate for both Quick Play and Competitive proves as much, despite his incredibly high win rate.

Marvel Rivals players who haven’t counted him out argue that he’s actually pretty strong and not always easy to defend against. Namor’s spear attack proves mighty in the hands of anyone with good aim; meanwhile, his octopus turret spawns often come in the clutch.

Now one player has made another neat Namor discovery, one that further showcases his versatility in the heat of battle.

Namor’s protective bubble has a surprising use in Marvel Rivals

A Reddit user who goes by MicronusD showed off a shocking Namor technique that protects against Iron Man’s most devasting attack.

In the clip, the player activates Namor’s Blessing of the Deep ability, then ascends into the air with a bubble shield that prevents Iron Man’s ultimate from damaging their teammates on the ground.

The bubble’s amazing deflection caught other users in the comments off guard, with many saying they’d never seen any Namor players activate Blessing of the Deep for that specific purpose.

One Marvel Rivals fan said of the Namor technique, “I’m actually shocked I haven’t seen that before, I’m not gonna lie I wouldn’t have thought about doing that, good sh*t.”

Another commenter added, “I’ve played with so many Namor mains and I’m kinda miffed I haven’t seen this in one of my games. Namor players, step it up!!”

A different person said seeing the video has suddenly piqued their interest in the Sub-Mariner. They wrote, “You’ve convinced me to take [an] interest in Namor. Looks like a really good carry.”

Whether or not such tricks will help turn the tide on Namor’s popularity in-game remains to be seen. But it at least sheds light on one reason why the community may want to explore his skillset more deeply.