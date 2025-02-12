Marvel Rivals ‘mystery’ skin for new Captain America film is nothing new

The exclusive Marvel Rivals “mystery” skin for the Captain America: Brave New World promotion isn’t worth the hassle for a key reason.

Ahead of Captain America: Brave New World’s release, Regal Cinemas partnered with Marvel Rivals to offer customers a “special combo bundle.”

Those who purchase this exclusive deal will receive a free spray, nameplate, and “mystery costume” for the hero shooter.

Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), the Marvel Rivals account was flooded with user comments begging for clues about what this skin might be.

While the initial expectation was that it would be a brand-new cosmetic directly related to Captain America: Brave New World, the reality is that it’s nothing new.

Marvel Rivals Captain America: Brave New World promo skin is an old cosmetic

When asked if they could hint at what the skin is, the official Marvel Rivals X account replied and confirmed it’s a pre-existing item.

“The mystery costume included in the bundle from the collaboration with Regal is an existing costume in the game.”

They added, “If you already have that existing costume, you will only get the nameplate and spray.”

Now that the truth has been revealed, Marvel Rivals players have slammed the developers for not making it clear from the start that the skin is, in fact, already accessible and not an exclusive item.

“This should have been clear from the start. If it’s a skin we already own, then we should get the Lattice equivalent to said skin as compensation. I would never have gotten tickets to Regal if it weren’t for that costume; it’s not my local spot,” wrote one X user.

Others called the lack of transparency “scummy” and claimed the promotion was “false advertising.”

Despite now knowing that the Regal Cinemas Captain America: Brave New World promotion for Marvel Rivals does not include a brand new skin, it is still unknown what exactly it will be.

It’s likely to be one of the already existing Captain America skins, but it is still technically a “mystery.”