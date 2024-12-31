Marvel Rivals Mr Fantastic leaked: Abilities, role, everything we know

Mr Fantastic’s full kit has been leaked ahead of the release of the full Fantastic Four in Marvel Rivals. He’s the first hero of the leaked bunch to have all his abilities out in the wild.

And, while his exact role has yet to be confirmed, everything about him indicates that he’ll be a Vanguard/Tank hero meant to frontline and soak up damage. He’s even got a form that makes him grow in size, something that’s pretty accurate to the comics.

Here’s everything we know about Mr Fantastic so far from what his abilities do to when we can expect to see him come to Marvel Rivals.

Currently, Mr Fantastic does not have a release date. That said, he, along with Ultron, is the furthest along in development out of all the datamined characters. With Season 1 being right around the corner, it’s fair to expect this hero to arrive very soon.

It isn’t clear if he and the rest of the Fantastic Four will be arriving at the same time or if they’ll have a staggered release schedule and get implemented one-by-one. Adding four heroes at once would be a near-unprecedented move in the live service space, but it’s not off the table.

Mr Fantastic abilities explained

Here’s the full rundown of Mr Fantastic’s kit according to Marvel Rivals leaks:

Passive – Elastic Strength: Skills generate Elasticity, boosting attack power. Reaching full Elasticity triggers an inflated state that restores health and boosts damage.

Left Click – Elastic Punch: Stretch out a forward punch to attack enemies.

Right Click – Rubber Grip: Extend your arms forward to entangle hit enemies, then press Left Click to select and yank up to two more enemies.

Left Shift – Reflexive Rubber: Stretch body to absorb damage before launching stored damage in the target direction.

E – Flexible Elongation: Select a target and dash at it, dealing damage to enemies along the path and granting bonus health to allies.

Q – Braniac Bounce: Leap and smash, knocking back enemies within range. Upon hitting an enemy, leap again up to six times.

Mr Fantastic is set up to be a flexible and mobile tank hero with a ton of range and mobility. He will, however, lack the ability to shield allies and support his backline outside of granting allies health with his E. He’s set up to be a dive tank.

That’s everything we know so far about Mr Fantastic in Marvel Rivals. We’ll update this once more details are revealed about him.