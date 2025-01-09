Marvel Rivals’ most popular hero has second worst win rate in entire game

The most popular Marvel Rivals may not be a massive surprise what is is how low their win rate is compared to the rest of the roster.

Marvel Rivals continues to take the gaming industry by storm, the new hero-shooter showing no signs of slowing down but picking up even more momentum.

With Season 1 of the game set to drop imminently, players will be treated with multiple new characters, a fresh competitive rank Celestial, a new game mode and much more.

Article continues after ad

Ahead of the launch of Season 1, Marvel Rivals devs NetEase dropped some interesting statistics regarding which heroes are the top-picked characters as well as which have the best and worst win rates.

Jeff is the most picked Marvel Rivals hero despite low win rate

NetEase Games Jeff reigns supreme as the most popular Marvel Rivals character.

Despite all the controversy surrounding Jeff the Land Shark, he has rounded out Season 0 of Marvel Rivals as the most-picked hero.

Boasting an impressive pick rate of 21.18%, Jeff is the only character to be selected over 20% of the time. Venom sits in second place with a 19.09% pick rate and Cloak & Dagger is just below in third place with 18.91%.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, selecting to play as Jeff does not guarantee a win, the character conversely having the second win-rates across the entire roster at 45.39%. The only hero less likely to ensure victory in Marvel Rivals is Black Widow at 44.5% but given the character is only selected 2.93% of the time, this isn’t affecting too many players.

It’s important to note that Jeff is the most-selected hero for Quickplay only, the competitive meta of Marvel Rivals yielding vastly different results when it comes to the shake-up of popular heroes across the roster.

Article continues after ad

Jeff’s Ultimate has been wreaking havoc across Marvel Rivals, with players calling for a fix almost as soon as the game is released. Despite no huge changes being made yet, the character will finally be getting a rework for the upcoming season.

Given Season 1 will introduce all members of the Fantastic Four, expect these stats to shake up dramatically when these new characters go live. Particularly the likes of Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman, who are already gaining popularity amongst the player base.

Article continues after ad