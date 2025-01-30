Marvel Rivals’ most OP Duelist desperately needs a counter

This Marvel Rivals Duelist is causing tank players so many problems that they’re desperately searching for a way of countering.

Every character in Marvel Rivals fits a unique playstyle. Some provide valuable healing to the rest of the team, while others are all about soaking up damage to attract the attention of enemies and give their squad cover.

One of the most crucial, and frustrating if you’re on the receiving end, types of heroes are ‘dive’ characters. These live to get in the face of the opposition, dishing out big damage and picking off players who find themselves isolated.

One of the most popular in Season 1 is Wolverine, who can terrorize Vanguards with his rapid attacks and ability to self-heal. In fact, he’s become so strong that tanks are begging for better ways to counter him.

Marvel Rivals Vanguards beg for Wolverine counters

Reddit user ‘drabmachine’ shared an image of Wolverine, asking: “Vanguard mains, how do I counter this little sh*t?” Plenty of other tank players responded who were clearly also struggling to combat being pushed by Logan.

“Hope and pray your DPS helps,” said one reply, while another joked: “That’s the neat part, you don’t.”

But while there were plenty of comments calling out Wolverine or bemoaning teammates for not lending a hand, there were also plenty of genuine strategies for how to survive his onslaught. One of the most common was switching to Peni Parker and making use of her Bionic Spider-Nest and Arachno Mines.

“Peni + mines wrecks Wolverine. He can try to kidnap Peni and haul her outside of her nest but he’s gotta survive a pile of mines first,” advised one played, before another agreed: “Yup, and if she gets caught, she can web herself to safety too.”

A Wolverine main even chimed in with some helpful tips for certain characters.

“Thor? Trust your damage and your shields, displace him around and hit him, don’t run,” they explained, before turning their attention to Groot: “Make your walls, stay near Ironwood and put down a Thornwood and lie beside it so it hits him.”

But despite these tips, it’s clear that players, Vanguards in particular, are having a hard time dealing with the character. The Thing is set to be the next tank released in the mid-Season 1 update alongside Human Torch, so fans will be hoping that he has what it takes to counter Wolverine.