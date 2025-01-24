Marvel Rivals’ most fun strategist is useless but there’s a simple fix

One of Marvel Rivals‘ most popular aspects is its dedication to reproducing Marvel characters in line with their lore. However, not every character has reached the peak of their powers, and one Strategist in particular needs a major upgrade.

Of course, Netease needs to find that perfect balance between turning a literal god against a small shark while somehow ensuring that either could come out on top, or there would be community uproar (Editor’s note; Clearly Jeff is more powerful than a silly god). Balance is key, and for that, a few of the stronger heroes need to lose some of their powers or risk sitting at the top of the meta forever (which is hardly fun when you never get to play them).

Article continues after ad

That being said, some of these heroes undeniably suffer from these kinds of nerfs, like Adam Warlock, whose primary movement is flying, yet he’s arguably one of the slowest and most grounded characters in the game. Thankfully fixing him will be easy and Netease just needs to look to Overwatch 2 for inspiration.

Article continues after ad

Adam Warlock needs to take a leaf out of Mercy’s book

If you’ve played Overwatch 2, then you’ll be aware of Mercy’s dash ability (Guardian Angel). Essentially, it enables her to propel herself in any direction, acting as a sort of flying dash.

Article continues after ad

Netease

Now, Adam Warlock can canonically fly, and pretty fast. Yet in Marvel Rivals, he can’t move anywhere near as quickly as he can in the comics, in fact, he’s one of the game’s slower characters. Of course, he’s still an extremely fun Strategist to play with, but it’s hard to deny that he’s missing the speed and mobility befitting a cosmic deity. Which is where Guardian Angel comes in.

Giving Warlock an additional, or reimagined dash ability like Mercy would completely change the game, without making him broken. He’d be able to dash into range to heal players or dash out when he’s in danger. Given he’d be the only healer who can fully fly, it would also completely mix up how you’d play him, as he could then easily find himself face-to-face with a Wolverine or a Punisher turret.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ultimately, it wouldn’t exactly make him more powerful, just more true to his character and allow for a little speed in the poor hero.

The community is also growing increasingly frustrated with his movement, with many explaining that all they want is “a double jump plus hover for better movement, disengage, and map traversal.” They went on to add that “there’s honestly way too much movement in the game for Adam to be this immobile.”

Article continues after ad

“It’s weird that he can’t fly, even if it’s for balance. A brief 3 – 5 second burst of flight on a healthy CD surely wouldn’t break him” added another. If Warlock were to take Mercy’s design, then this brief flight could completely change his movement and finally make him true to his lore.