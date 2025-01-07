Marvel Rivals’ Mister Fantastic will be instantly familiar to League of Legends players

Marvel Rivals’ Season 1 update features members of the Fantastic Four, with the likes of Invisible Woman, Human Torch, The Thing, and Mister Fantastic being playable. But it’s the latter that will be familiar to League of Legends players.

One of the most frustrating issues with the free-to-player hero shooter is the lack of tanks being picked in games, with many opting for powerful Duelists instead. However, it looks like the devs may have taken inspiration from Riot’s popular MOBA, League of Legends.

Article continues after ad

Mister Fantastic serves as Marvel Rivals’ first true tank/DPS hybrid, which the devs hope will help funnel players into picking more Vanguards.

Mister Fantastic will be familiar to LoL players

The acclaimed scientist can use his stretchy limbs to reach mid-range enemies, slapping them from afar and even whacking his foes together for a deadly knockout blow.

His Ultimate even allows Mister Fantastic to morph into a gigantic fleshy ball with oversized fists, which he then uses to bounce into the air before crushing anything that gets in his way. If that wasn’t enough, the stretchy superhero can use his elastic arms to grab enemy heroes and send them hurtling toward him.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Mister Fantastic’s kit shares a lot of similarities to Zac, the fluorescent humanoid blob from League of Legends. Zac is also a hybrid champion, who has famously been played in top, support, and jungle roles since his release. This is largely due to his super flexible kit that allows him to be utilized as a tank or fighter for his team.

After all, being able to grapple your opponents and send them hurtling toward one another, while also slinging yourself into the backline is a great way to counter squishy damage dealers. So, if you’re familiar with Zac’s playstyle or are growing tired of Duelists running rampant, then you’ll enjoy Mister Fantastic when he arrives with Marvel Rivals Season 1 on January 10.

Article continues after ad

For more on Mister Fantastic and the rest of The Fantastic Four, be sure to check out the Season 1 hub and head over to our buffs and nerfs guide to see which heroes are receiving some much-needed adjustments.