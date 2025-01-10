Marvel Rivals Mister Fantastic exploit makes him most broken DPS in the game

Mister Fantastic has debuted in Marvel Rivals as a tanky DPS hero who toes the line between both roles. He can deal decent damage, but he doesn’t have burst like most other melee heroes. However, one strategy takes Reed Richards from a good hero to the best DPS in the game.

As a hero, Mister Fantastic has a fairly healthy kit design on the surface. He has the potential to deal a ton of damage, but doesn’t have huge one shots like some other backline divers. Without a team to back him up, his damage can be pretty easily healed through.

Article continues after ad

However, that won’t matter much if he has a way to hit everyone on his screen. This won’t be possible for controller players, but, for those playing on keyboard and mouse, take notes.

Mister Fantastic being able to hit multiple targets with each strike is intended, but people who can flick fast enough will get full-screen coverage. Good players will never miss with this hero.

Article continues after ad

Mister Fantastic is a walking shotgun in Marvel Rivals

There are some characters who have spread on their weapons in Marvel Rivals. Having spread for heroes like Psylocke and The Punisher’s shotgun definitely helps when it comes to dealing with heroes up close.

Article continues after ad

But Marvel Rivals now has something much better. Meet Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, the man who has just become a walking shotgun with more spread than any shotgun in video game history.

His arms already have long range for a melee attack, but they also sweep wide. There’s no cap on how fast you can move your mouse and how much range his hits have. Not to mention that his attacks go through front-facing shields like Magneto’s.

Article continues after ad

It’d be no surprise to see Mister Fantastic players not even aiming for a specific target, but rather aiming to sweep their arms toward an opponent. If anything, it’ll end up being the more accurate and consistent option than shooting your arms in a straight line due to being able to track your opponent in whichever way they decide to juke.

Article continues after ad

The thing players should really be worried about, however, is the odd chance that a cheater ends up in their match. Mister Fantastic in the hands of a player that has cheats set up to make their mouse sweep the entire radius in front of and behind them. Cheaters on this hero will be genuinely unstoppable.

Article continues after ad

For now, though, it’s some fun tech you should be using if you’re playing this hero. Mister Fantastic has an incredibly high skill ceiling due to tech like this, and players will surely uncover more ways to use his flexible kit in the days following his release.