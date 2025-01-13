Marvel Rivals Midnight Features event guide: Investigations, missions & rewards explained

Marvel Rivals is now into its first season and there’s plenty of exciting new content to jump into. Aside from the addition of four new characters, players also have access to the Midnight Features event, and it’s well worth pursuing for the unique rewards it offers.

Events exist separately from Marvel Rivals’ Battle Pass, allowing players a way to earn rewards without sinking their hard-earned cash into the game. Set to run until February 7, Midnight Features has five Investigations, each with missions to complete as a prerequisite.

Investigations continue to unlock as the event progresses, with the fifth and final set to go live on Friday, January 17 as Season 1 continues apace.

With plenty to jump into, here’s everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals’ Midnight Features event.

Midnight Features Investigations release schedule

Blood Moon Over The Big Apple The Doctor’s Out… Of His Mind! Investigation 3 set to go live on Monday, January 13 Investigation 4 set to go live on Wednesday, January 15 Investigation 5 set to go live on Friday, January 17

Midnight Features Investigation rewards explained

The rewards available for participating in the Midnight Features event are twofold. Initially, players unlock smaller rewards for completing the individual challenges within an investigation, before a culminating reward for completing the event itself.

The specific details about the smaller rewards goes live at the same time as the Investigation. Every currently known reward for the event is as follows:

Blood Moon Over The Big Apple

Mission Requirements Rewards Trigger Recursive Destruction 3 times in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown 100 Chrono Tokens Defeat 5 enemies with Brainiac Bounce as Mister Fantastic in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI

OR

Launch 10 enemies with Force Physics as Invisible Woman in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI Scientific Stretch Spray Win 2 Matches in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown -or- Win 5 Matches in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI 60 Units

Investigation reward: Thicker Than Blood Gallery Card

The Doctor’s Out… Of His Mind!

Mission Requirements Rewards Trigger 5 Portals in Doom Match Bats or Bust spray Take 30000 Damage in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown as Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Mister Fantastic, or Cloak & Dagger

OR

Take 50000 Damage as any Vanguard hero in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI 200 Chrono Tokens Defeat 50 enemies in Doom Match -or- Land 6 2-player KO streaks as Captain America, Spider-Man, Squirrel Girl, or Adam Warlock in Quick Match, Competitive, or Practice VS. AI 60 Units

Investigation reward: Ancient Game Gallery Card

Investigation 3

Mission Requirements Rewards TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC

Investigation reward: Fall of Midtown Gallery Card

Investigation 4

Mission Requirements Rewards TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC

Investigation reward: Midnight Missions Gallery Card

Investigation 5

Mission Requirements Rewards TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC

Investigation reward: Reborn From Ragnarok Thor Costume

This guide will be continually updated to reflect the additional challenges and rewards as they are revealed. If you’ve just jumped into the new season and want to give the new characters a go, check out our guides to Invisible Woman, Human Torch, The Thing and Mr Fantastic.