Clever Marvel Rivals trick turns Loki into TF2’s Spy

A Marvel Rivals player has proven that blending in with enemies like TF2’s Spy character is a clever way of using the Loki Ultimate.

Loki has one of the most unique Ultimate abilities in Marvel Rivals, as it allows him to temporarily transform into a clone of another character present in the match.

Many would argue the main benefit of the cloning mechanic is that it lets the God of Mischief activate the Ultimate of whichever character whose form he assumed.

However, one player has revealed that just a little bit of patience can open the door to an even more dynamic gameplay opportunity and a potentially easy kill.

Marvel Rivals player highlights “smooth” Loki clone trick

After cloning an enemy Luna Snow player, Reddit user CommanderT2020 opted to avoid instantly activating the character’s Ultimate skill.

Since “Loki will appear as a teammate to enemies until you attack,” the player tried blending in when they saw an opponent running in their direction. And it worked, so much so that the other player ran right past them without a second thought.

Once the enemy had their back turned, CommanderT2020 switched back into Loki and aptly eliminated the unsuspecting Scarlet Witch user with Loki’s Backstab passive.

Quite a few people noted that this clone trick basically turns Loki into Spy from Team Fortress 2, a Support character whose Disguise Kit lets him impersonate an enemy player. Reads one such comment, “Close enough, welcome back TF2 Spy.”

A different user lamented, “Oh god Loki players are on their way to remind me of my TF2 Spies PTSD.”

Other Marvel Rivals players are impressed that the tactic even worked. One person replied, “Props to u, this is the 1st time I’ve seen this used.”

“That was smooth af. Very impressive,” someone else said in the thread.

Some also can’t help but wonder if this kind of strategy might offer a glimpse into what X-Men’s Mystique would be like if she ever joined the Marvel Rivals roster.

Either way, players should be extra careful going forward if they know a Loki is on the opposing team during matches.