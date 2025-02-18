Marvel Rivals leak reveals iconic The Thing & Human Torch skins ahead of Season 1.5

The Thing and Human Torch are finally coming to Marvel Rivals and a leak has revealed that they’re also getting skins based on some of their most iconic looks from the comics and movies.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 has been all about the Fantastic Four and their quests to stop Dracula. Both Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman arrived at the start of the season, making strong additions to the Duelist and Strategist roles.

In the Season 1.5 update, the team is being completed as Human Torch and The Thing join the roster. Johnny Storm is a new DPS hero, while Ben Grimm is a much-anticipated addition to the Vanguard category.

Article continues after ad

But while both come sporting striking outfits designed for Marvel Rivals, both characters are also reportedly getting skins based on some of their most memorable storylines.

The Thing trenchcoat skin leaked

Revealed by a dataminer on X, The Thing is set to receive a special trenchcoat skin once Season 1.5 is live. While it’s a far cry from his traditional Fantastic Four suit, fans of the character will know it’s a key part of the character’s identity.

Article continues after ad

In virtually every depiction of the character, Ben Grimm struggles to come to terms with his new appearance after gaining his powers, especially when the rest of the team keep their former looks. So, while the others embrace their celebrity status, he often wears a long coat and hat to hide himself in public.

Article continues after ad

Although the leak didn’t show off what the outfit would look like, many players were already over the moon to equip it in-game.

“Yea just take my money already NetEase,” said one reply, while another added: “This would be fire.”

Leak also reveals Negative Zone Human Torch skin

The same leaker also revealed that Human Torch will receive a Negative Zone Gladiator skin, taking from one of the character’s most memorable moments from the comics.

In Jonathan Hickman’s Fantastic Four #587, Storm sacrifices himself by going ‘supernova’ to keep Annilus and his army from escaping the Negative Zone and invading Earth. It’s a touching moment, as he also pushes The Thing through a portal back to the real world at the last second, saving his life in the process.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

During this issue, he wears a silver outfit rather than the traditional blue, so this will likely be the color scheme of the new skin, much to the delight of fans.

“Hands down one of the most iconic moments,” said one reply. “Man, this game just knows how to do mostly everything right.”

Of course, this is all based on leaks, so we’ll have to wait until they’re announced by the devs themselves to know for sure if the skins are real. But with Season 1.5 coming on February 21, it won’t be too long before we see them in action.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to also check out all of the hero buffs and nerfs coming in the mid-season update.