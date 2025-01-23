Marvel Rivals already has over 30 different characters to enjoy, but NetEase isn’t stopping there, especially after three new X-Men characters were leaked, with Jubilee being one of the most highly anticipated.

Many may recognize Jubilee as one of the X-Men. While she’s not been in any Marvel films, she’s incredibly popular in the comics and the animated X-Men series acting as a firework-wielding powerhouse, often working with Wolverine, and even succumbing to Vampirism at one point (ring any bells for Dracula?).

Now, thanks to leaks, she’s coming to Marvel Rivals, and we already have some exciting details from her weapons to her precited abilities. Here’s everything we know about Jubilee so far.

Do we know when Jubilee will be released in Marvel Rivals?

Unfortunately, there is no official release date just yet for Jubilee in Marvel Rivals.

While there’s no release date, we predict that she’ll probably arrive in Season three or later, given the fact that we know The Thing and the Human Torch are arriving in the second half of Season One and we have leaks that suggest both Blade and Ultron are arriving in Season two. So, we likely can’t expect to see her until at least July 2025.

Do we know her class?

Disney

We don’t currently know Jubilee’s class, but we do know she was leaked alongside Gambit, who is predicted to be a Duelist, and Rogue who will likely be a Strategist.

Given the fact that she can absorb the generated fireworks back into her own body without harm and has a natural defense against telepathy, she will most likely be either a Vanguard or a Duelist.

Weapons

Thanks to a leak revealed by X0XLeak we do have details regarding Jubilee’s weapon, which will understandably be her “Fireworks.”

In the comics, Jubilee possesses the ability to generate energy light blasts, which vary in power and intensity, suggesting she’ll be a ranged character capable of stunning enemies, and damaging them with quick blasts.

Leaked Abilities

Marvel

In the same X0XLeak, two of her abilities were revealed:

Atomic bomb

Atomic Bomb-Excitation

Of course, with only the names, it’s hard to assume what these will look like in Marvel Rivals. However, based on the Atomic Bomb name and her Firework ability, it seems like these will be larger, perhaps even AoE firework attacks.

It’s worth keeping in mind, these are purely based on leaks and speculation. The Marvel Rivals devs are yet to confirm Jubilee is coming to the game. However, when she is and more details emerge, we’ll update this page, so be sure to check back soon.

