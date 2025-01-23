Marvel Rivals players worry adorable Jeff skin is “pay-to-lose”

Marvel Rivals players are concerned the Incognito Dolphin skin for Jeff the Land Shark may be a “pay-to-lose” cosmetic.

Marvel Rivals’ roster of heroes and villains has no shortage of interesting skins for players to unlock and purchase.

It’s clear developer NetEase Games won’t be slowing down support in this regard either, considering how often leaked skins make the rounds online.

Of course, players continue to experiment with existing cosmetics, too, and one person’s purchase of a certain Jeff the Land Shark skin has some rethinking how an item’s visibility impacts gameplay.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Rivals fan calls Jeff’s Incognito Dolphin skin “pay-to-lose”

The Incognito Dolphin costume released during Season 0, allowing users to drape the Land Shark in an adorable pink fur. While it’s considered among the best skins in Marvel Rivals, Reddit user Deva_Way called its in-game functionality into question.

The Redditor said they didn’t know the outfit was “pay-to-lose” when buying it, before noting that Jeff takes up “half the screen” when it’s equipped.

Article continues after ad

Based on the screenshot they shared, it does look like the skin blocks visibility at certain angles.

Article continues after ad

Unable to resist Jeff’s cuteness, several people in the comments said it shouldn’t matter because he looks “adorable” while wearing the outfit.

To those users, the original poster stated there should exist a “fine balance” between adorable and gameplay functionality, “this balance was broken.”

But others appreciated the OP calling attention to the issue, as they hadn’t thought about how certain character skins may impact their ability to see the action.

One player replied, “This is actually good for people to be aware of, hadn’t even considered skins might affect visibility.”

Article continues after ad

Other Marvel Rivals fans pointed out that the Incognito Dolphin costume for Jeff “makes you a bright neon target.”

“It also doesn’t help that it makes you extremely noticeable to the enemy team,” someone else added.

Given the sheer number of skins in the game, there are probably others that similarly inhibit visibility. With that in mind, Marvel Rivals players may want to consider those factors before investing in new costumes for their favorite characters.

Article continues after ad