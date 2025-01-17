Marvel Rivals is following the path of Overwatch with triple support meta

Luna Snow is the perfect support in Marvel Rivals for those who love to heal and deal damage at the same time.

Marvel Rivals’ refusal to add role queue may send it down an unfortunate meta that previously plagued Overwatch in the past.

Marvel Rivals players are currently in the middle of a brutal triple support meta due to the undeniable power of support ultimates and sustain. Support characters in Marvel Rivals are incredibly powerful with high healing and fast-charging ultimates, and the meta is shaping up to include three supports per team instead of two.

With the impact that support characters have and the triple support meta, it seems as if Marvel Rivals may be going down the path of an unfortunate balance trend that once defined Overwatch and forced the hero shooter to dramatically shake-up the game for good.

Marvel Rivals may be entering the GOATS era already

For those who aren’t aware of Overwatch’s history, there was a wildly infamous meta known as the “GOATS” comp, which comprised of three tanks and three healers instead of a more traditional “2-2-2” lineup. This comp originated from an Overwatch Contenders Trials team that popularized the lineup by dominating their matches with this sustain-heavy composition.

With a high health pool for tanks and three supports to heal them, the comp created a death ball that was nearly impossible to break with a typical DPS lineup. It’s one of the compositions that influenced the decision to permanently add role queue to Overwatch, limiting each team to two tanks, DPS, and support characters.

Blizzard Entertainment

If that sounds ominously familiar for some Marvel Rivals players, that’s because triple support is undeniably on the rise. Granted, the game hasn’t fully fallen into the “GOATS” meta yet, as DPS characters are still impactful with strong ultimates and damage.

However, with the game only one season into its run, it’s already concerning that triple support is shaping to be so powerful with no real answer to it. If cycled properly, it can be impossible to break through a support-heavy team with the incredible power that some of the support ultimates possess.

NetEase Games

It’s a compelling argument for role queue, despite NetEase’s insistence that role queue will not be added to the game. That being said, Overwatch has been known to change up the game by being reactionary to certain metas before. The double shield meta was one influencing factor in transitioning the game to a 5v5 format, as another example.

It may also just be a case for more aggressive balancing. For instance, despite Luna Snow’s dominance in the early stages of the game, she really wasn’t nerfed too badly as her ultimate only lost the ability to spam her heals and damage boost.

Whatever the case, the Marvel Rivals community seems to already be over this dry sustain-heavy meta, so it’ll be interesting to see how NetEase decides to tackle this issue in the future.