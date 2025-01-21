Marvel Rivals is doing Overwatch 2’s best limited-time mode but better

Overwatch has had a number of fun, limited-time modes over the years, but Lucioball stands out as the mode that everyone loves when it comes out. Though most LTMs are for fun, this mode gets competitive and has become an OW2 staple.

However, in Marvel Rivals’ continued effort to outdo Overwatch 2, they’ve introduced their version with enough new bells and whistles to bring dedicated Lucioball players over to Rivals.

It builds on the foundations of what Overwatch has done with its mode, but there are a few key differences that make the Clash of Dancing Lions stand out as an evolution rather than a copy.

Marvel Rivals builds a mode better than Lucioball

Lucioball has been an Overwatch mainstay for almost 10 years. When summertime comes around, this mode comes with it. It plays around Lucio’s unique movement mechanics and his boop to play out a relatively basic game of soccer, drawing comparisons to Rocket League.

It’s simple but effective as a game mode, and the Overwatch devs haven’t done too much to tough it in the years since its inception. There have been small tweaks here and there, but that’s about it.

Marvel Rivals looked at that formula to try and figure out how they can improve upon it in the Clash of Dancing Lions. And, though there are still some unique qualities about Lucioball, Marvel Rivals has a lot more to look forward to.

First off, the mode features a full team of different heroes: Black Widow, Iron Fist, and Star-Lord.

Now, instead of just having three players using the same tool set to try and score goals, teams have a dynamic. Everyone’s moves play their own part in the mode.

Additionally, it has a built-in function that lets players hold on to the ball directly rather than having it float freely. You don’t have to juggle it around like you do in OW2.

Lucioball has always been a bit difficult to play properly for less experienced Overwatch players who aren’t familiar with his movement mechanics. Marvel solves that problem in building a mode that’s more welcoming to new players and offers more than just one hero as an option.

Between this mode and the Winter Celebration mode that brought a ton of excitement for players in the holiday season, Marvel Rivals is off to a strong start with its limited-time modes, something Overwatch 2 will have to match if they want to win players back.