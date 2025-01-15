Marvel Rivals’ Invisible Woman’s most overlooked ability is actually one of the best in the game

Invisible Woman and Mr Fantastic have been making a real splash in the Marvel Rivals meta following their debut at the start of Season 1, but players are seriously underrating one of Invisible Woman’s abilities.

While Mr Fantastic feels as unique a Duelist as they come with his wacky stretch-based skills, Invisible Woman makes for an interesting experience of her own, courtesy of a mixed Strategist kit packing both invisibility and healing forcefield powers.

However, there’s one ability in the Invisible Woman’s arsenal that many Marvel Rivals players are forgetting, leaving many teammates to miss out on the healing benefits of this useful support unit.

Don’t dismiss Invisible Woman’s shield

NetEase Games/Dexerto Invisible Woman’s Guardian Shield heals allies as well as protects them.

Invisible Woman’s abilities in Marvel Rivals are extremely versatile since some like her Orb Projection and Psionic Vortex can damage enemies and heal allies at the same time, but teammates frequently ignore the benefits of her Guardian Shield.

A mobile individual shield that essentially looks like a contact lens, Guardian Shield allows Invisible Woman to target an ally and have a namesake shield placed in front of them that protects them from damage while also healing 50 health per second before getting destroyed.

While very beneficial, many allies in need receiving this shield seem unaware that the shield is there or understand what it does, running off deeper into the fray of a match.

This seems to be the case with not just Invisible Woman’s Guardian Shield, but her ultimate move, Invisible Boundary, which heals allies as well while rendering them invisible in the larger forcefield, is getting ignored as well.

One player said on Reddit: “It’s mind-boggling how people in higher ranks still don’t know this. Last night, I had two matches in Diamond where players even ran away from the ult—like, what the heck?”

On one hand, dismissing the free healing shield can be understandable. Guardian Shield only has a strength of 300, so it doesn’t last too long before breaking and dealing damage to your ally again.

On the other, Invisible Woman’s shield makes for a great healing combo when mixed in with her other abilities. Along with the 50 health per second recovered from Guardian Shield, you can also hit teammates with Orb Projection with an additional 40 recovered health per second for a total of 90.

Apply Invisible Boundary on top of that if your Ultimate is ready, recovering an extra 165 health per second, and you’ve got the potential to turn one, if not multiple teammates into tank-like juggernauts.

Make a fun combo with Doctor Strange

To make up for Guardian Shield’s fragility, another player pointed out you can protect your allies for longer and recover even more health by using a combination with Doctor Strange.

This is through using Shield of the Seraphim, Doctor Strange’s own protective barrier that’s much bulkier with a strength of 800. By placing that in front of Guardian Shield, combined with its respective strength of 300, you’ll have a total of 1100 for passive healing that lasts much longer.

Using Invisible Woman and her healing shield abilities already meant you could make your team much more capable of holding positions. With Doctor Strange’s shield in the mix as well, you’ve got a perfect support-tank combination that shouldn’t be underestimated.

Doctor Strange already had a slight nerf to Shield of the Seraphim’s recovery rate in the recent Marvel Rivals Season 1 patch notes, from 80 shield value per second to 70.

As the second half of the season rolls around sometime in mid-to-late February, let’s hope Stephan Strange and Invisible Woman aren’t handed any new nerfs to make their handy abilities less viable in the future meta.