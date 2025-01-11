Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman trick highlights one of the game’s biggest flaws

Marvel Rivals players have found an Invisible Woman trick that further highlights the game’s bot-related issues.

Shortly after the game launched, Marvel Rivals users realized that repeated losses result in bot-filled Quickplay matches.

Bots have, thus, become a contentious topic, and the Season 1 addition of the Fantastic Four may heighten those frustrations. The Season 1 update brought Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman to the hero shooter, breaking its own player count record in the process.

Each character shakes up the action in different ways; for example, Invisible Woman’s various abilities allow her to manipulate psionic energy, heal allies, and enter into an invisibility state. Some clever players have uncovered other ways to utilize her skills, specifically against bots.

Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman trick makes bots useless

A Reddit user shared gameplay footage of the “hidden OP” strategy they employed to block enemy bots from reaching the match objective.

As the enemy team flocked towards the capture area, the Invisible Woman player activated her cloaking power and stood next to a staircase.

Several AI bots ran towards her and got stuck, not realizing that simply moving around the “invisible” blockage was an option.

For many in the comments, this further proves that bots have infested a number of Marvel Rivals matches. And some players can’t get over how real their names seem.

One user wrote, “That’s crazy how intricate the names they use to disguise the fact that they’re having you fight bots… I truly hate it so much.”

Another person mentioned ongoing Quickplay bots debate, “And there’s people that say bots in QP is a conspiracy theory.”

Interestingly enough, a few Redditors in the replies couldn’t tell that the stuck players were bots at all, causing one person to explain, “These are bots, their pathfinding is getting messed up by Invisible Woman here. That’s why they aren’t doing anything.”

Developer NetEase has yet to address the bot problem, so Marvel Rivals players can only hope this Invisible Woman trick won’t prove too disruptive.

