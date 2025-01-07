Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman goes dark with 1961 skin coming this January

Marvel Rivals revealed a killer new skin for Invisible Woman, transforming her into the ruthless Malice. Dropping January 10, this Season 1 debut is sure to heat up the battlefield.

Marvel Rivals, the hero shooter taking the world by storm, launched on December 6, 2024. It smashed records, hitting 10 million players in three days and doubling that by mid-December.

With MCU-inspired looks and deep comic cuts, skins have become a key selling point. Highlights include Hawkeye’s Galactic Fangs and Hela’s haunting default look. Skins like these drive chatter, but the $20 price tag has drawn some criticism. Still, fans can’t resist unlocking their favorite characters’ iconic looks.

Invisible Woman’s Malice skin channels her darker side, introduced in Fantastic Four (1961) #280. This alter ego emerges when Psycho-Man manipulates Susan Richards, warping her into the “Mistress of Hate.”

Sue Storm’s first skin turns her into her evil alter ego

Marvel Rivals teased the release on X with a dramatic post: “Embrace the Mistress of Hate. Behold Malice, the dark side of Invisible Woman, as she expresses the raw power and unchecked fury unleashed by her transformation. Claim Malice and dominate the battlefield. Available January 10th!”

The skin features her infamous black outfit, blending Scarlet Witch and Psylocke vibes while showing more skin than her usual Fantastic Four uniform. Malice embodies raw fury, turning Sue’s force fields into deadly weapons of aggression.

Fans are losing their minds. “I NEED THIS SKIN SO BAD,” one wrote. Another chimed in, “Her origin is pretty sad, but the costume just looks 👌. Truly doing everything right.” The general vibe? She’s a baddie in every sense of the word.

Malice is a bold way to kick off Marvel Rivals Season 1. Alongside Mister Fantastic, Sue headlines the Fantastic Four’s January debut.

The Thing and Human Torch join later in February, but for now, this skin is set to plague every match. Suit up, and prepare to face Sue’s dark side when Season 1 drops this Friday.