Marvel Rivals hero’s “basic” Lord Icon might be the worst in the game

Marvel Rivals has a lot of ways of tracking player progression. One of the best ways of identifying a player who is particularly skilled with one champion is their use of a Lord Icon, but not everyone is happy with how they all look.

As players use their chosen Hero across matches, they will gradually begin to increase their proficiency level. Experience is granted towards this simply by investing time on a character, but also by hitting significant milestones on damage, healing, KOs and more.

This gargantuan effort culminates in being able to reach the level of Lord, after which players get access to a Lord Icon. This is a fancy new icon to look at when you select your champion of choice, but not all of them are equally aesthetically pleasing.

Marvel Rivals players debate the worst Lord Icon

Dexerto / Netease Star-Lord has an ironically underwhelming Lord Icon

Over on Reddit, one player posed the question, “Who has the worst Lord Icon?” to the community at large. They also drew attention to Star-Lord, whose Icon is almost exactly the same, only looking further left than normal.

Others were quick to jump in with their thoughts, agreeing with Star-Lord and adding others to the mix.

“Personally, I think the majority of them look kind of weird. Except for Venom because every time I see it, I imagine him laughing at a funny joke,” one said. “Worst is probably Star-Lord, Invisible Woman and Mantis. They just look so basic.”

Another added, “Cloak and Dagger, specifically Dagger. Hurts me to say it since I main them, but I just don’t like the way she looks, especially her goofy hair.”

A third shared their belief that they are all lacking, especially considering how hard they are to get, “They’re all bad, and personally I’d like a different one for Venom. Multiple ones to choose from would be great, just like voice lines. Lots of content possibilities in the game. Really hope they focus on stuff we want rather than collectibles and sprays.”

Bearing in mind how visually striking so many of the design elements in Marvel Rivals are, Lord Icons do feel weirdly underdesigned. Whether the developers will add more in the future, or alter the ones we already have, remains to be seen.