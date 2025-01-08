Marvel Rivals heroes with highest win rate revealed: Best Duelists, Strategists, & Vanguards

Marvel Rivals heroes with highest win rate revealed: Best Duelists, Strategists, & VanguardsMarvel Games
Marvel Rivals developers have released both pick and win rates across all three roles and the data reveals the very best heroes leading each category.
Although it’s still early in the lifespan of Marvel Rivals, the new hero shooter has attracted tens of millions of players already. Naturally, an initial meta has taken hold ahead of the Season 1 update, but who exactly is leading the charge in all three roles?
While we have our own tier list ranking the effectiveness of every hero as they stand today, ahead of crucial buffs and nerfs in the Season 1 patch notes, official pick and win rate data has now been revealed. Straight from the horse’s mouth, we can see exactly which heroes are winning the most games.
Below is a comprehensive breakdown of Marvel Rivals win rates as of January 9, 2025, along with an analysis for each role.
Competitive Win Rate on PC
|Hero
|Pick Rate
|Win Rate
|Mantis
|19.77%
|55.20%
|Hela
|12.86%
|54.24%
|Loki
|8.19%
|53.79%
|Magik
|4.02%
|53.63%
|Adam Warlock
|7.45%
|53.59%
|Rocket Raccoon
|9.51%
|53.20%
|Peni Parker
|18%
|53.05%
|Thor
|12.52%
|52.65%
|Black Panther
|3.48%
|52.60%
|Hulk
|6.74%
|51.79%
|Psylocke
|9.20%
|51.68%
|Namor
|4.34%
|51.25%
|Doctor Strange
|19.29%
|50.79%
|Spider-Man
|4.70%
|50.48%
|Luna Snow
|20.66%
|49.74%
|Storm
|0.69%
|49.68%
|Iron Fist
|3.90%
|49.55%
|Iron Man
|5.92%
|49.38%
|Captain America
|6.70%
|49.36%
|Magneto
|10.11%
|48.97%
|Hawkeye
|7.61%
|48.91%
|Star-Lord
|6.24%
|48.86%
|Groot
|11.99%
|48.84%
|Wolverine
|1.95%
|48.04%
|Winter Soldier
|6.49%
|47.97%
|Venom
|14.65%
|47.56%
|Scarlet Witch
|6.25%
|46.97%
|Cloak & Dagger
|20.58%
|46.68%
|The Punisher
|8.68%
|46.48%
|Moon Knight
|9.53%
|46.35%
|Squirrel Girl
|2.93%
|44.78%
|Jeff the Land Shark
|13.86%
|44.38%
|Black Widow
|1.21%
|41.07%
Top Marvel Rivals picks with highest Win Rates
Duelist
At the time of writing, there are six Duelists with a win rate above 50%. Hela, Magik, Black Panther, Psylocke, Namor, and Spider-Man are the characters leading the charge in this role.
Statistically, even with pick rates as high as 12.86% in Hela’s case, playing as these heroes will lead to a win more often than a loss.
Notably, some fan-favorites like Wolverine, Hawkeye, and Star-Lord, fall short of this milestone, though not but too much. The hero with the lowest win-rate in the Duelist role today, Black Widow, is already in line for a handful of key buffs in the Season 1 patch, so expect both her pick and win percentage to climb in the near future.
Strategist
As far as strategists go, Mantis, Loki, Adam Warlock, and Rocket Raccoon stand tall as the four most successful characters today. Given this role has fewer options than both Duelist and Vanguard, however, the stats aren’t all that skewed, with every hero falling between 44-55% in terms of win rate.
Despite his meme-worthy potential and popularity online, Jeff the Land Shark comes in with the weakest win rate of them all across both Quickplay and Competitive.
With Invisible Woman joining as a new Strategist in Season 1, and fans already falling in love with the iconic character, expect to see her pick rate soar early on. Whether her win rate will match, however, remains to be seen.
Vanguard
Rounding out the roles is Vanguard, with Peni Parker, Thor, Hulk, and Doctor Stranger landing as the most winning heroes in their category early on. It’s a tight race at the top with just 3% separating the four heroes, meaning just about any choice is solid for your Competitive games.
Perhaps coming as a surprise, despite having the third-highest pick rate of any Vanguard in Competitive, Venom actually falls short with the worst win rate of any hero in the lane.
That’s a full look at win rates across Marvel Rivals as they stand today. Though with the Season 1 update imminent, be sure to check back often as we’ll update you here with all the latest changes as new heroes rise to the top of the rankings.