Marvel Rivals “garbage” feature isn’t helping build a healthy online community

Marvel Rivals has a feature aimed at curbing toxicity, but it’s not exactly hitting the mark. Players have been quick to point out how the new system doesn’t do much to clean up the game’s online community.

Online hero shooters have a notorious reputation for breeding toxicity, with Marvel Rivals no exception. As the game grows, developers face the tough challenge of keeping the player base friendly without stifling gameplay.

As it stands, Marvel Rivals doesn’t seem to have the most effective method for cleaning up its community. Players need tools to hold each other accountable, but the game’s limited banning feature doesn’t help matters.

Article continues after ad

And as it turns out, the feature designed to manage toxicity – well, it’s just not cutting it. Players on Reddit are slamming it, calling it ineffective and downright frustrating.

Marvel Rivals’ blacklist system is “useless”, players say

Marvel Rivals blacklist feature lets players flag others as “Avoid as Teammate,” but there’s a catch: you can only avoid three players at a time, and it resets periodically.

Article continues after ad

Unsurprisingly, players aren’t thrilled. One player said, “I did not know you can only have three players on your ‘avoid as teammate’ list.”

Article continues after ad

Another summed it up: “That’s garbage.”

For a game like Marvel Rivals, with its competitive edge, the feature feels pretty limited, especially considering how players react when they face difficult teammates.

As one player put it, “It’s useful if it’s someone who is harassing you, tbf.”

This “Avoid as Teammate” system doesn’t just limit the number of players you can flag – it resets periodically. This creates a headache for higher-ranked players, who end up with the same toxic teammates over and over again.

Article continues after ad

In Marvel Rivals, this feature risks doing the same in high-rank lobbies, where the player pool is already small. Another player expressed frustration, “I’ve been putting a good chunk of my teammates on that list thinking it would at least be 100… nvm then.”

Article continues after ad

The feature could work if it wasn’t so limited. Marvel Rivals needs to find a middle ground – perhaps an expanded avoid list with more flexibility and longer bans.

Without it, the game’s community will continue to suffer from toxic players, and the feature will end up being more of a burden than a solution.

Article continues after ad

Looking forward, Marvel Rivals has some exciting potential. With leaks hinting at X-Men characters joining the roster and a cyberpunk-inspired Luna Snow skin, the future looks promising. However, if the developers want to build a healthier, more engaged community, they need to rethink this feature before it’s too late.