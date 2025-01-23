Gambit is coming as a new hero to Marvel Rivals according to a series of leaks and we already know what many of his abilities will look like.

Marvel Rivals launched with a huge roster of characters, but it’s only set to grow over time. With the Fantastic Four making their debut in Season 1, leaks have revealed many of the heroes and villains we can expect to see in the future.

One of the biggest leaks so far revealed five new X-Men in development, including Remy LeBeaux. So, here’s everything we know about Gambit in Marvel Rivals so far.

Do we know when Gambit will be released in Marvel Rivals?

No, unfortunately, there is no official release date for Gambit. The earliest window for him to arrive is with Season 2 in April 2025, however, previous leaks have suggested that Blade or Ultron are further ahead in development.

So, there’s a good chance that we may have to wait until at least Season 3 before Gambit and his fellow X-Men are released.

Class

Gambit will be a Duelist, according to the leak from ‘X0XLEAK.’ This makes complete sense given his powers, which allow him to deal huge damage with kinetically charged playing cards that explode on impact.

He also has incredible speed and agility but doesn’t traditionally have superhuman strength. With this in mind, it’s easy to imagine him as a glass cannon, capable of inflicting a lot of damage but with low health and few defensive abilities.

Weapons

The same leaker revealed that Gambit’s primary weapon will be his signature Kinetic Energy Cards, which he will be able to throw at a rapid pace. He will also reportedly have some kind of “energy accumulation” ability, which will likely increase the power or range of his primary attack.

So, if you’re someone who likes to influence a match by picking off healers and dishing out plenty of damage, it sounds like Gambit will be the character for you.

Leaked abilities

Only two abilities have leaked so far, which are:

Node Card Array-Projection

Node Card Array-Recycling

Without more details, it’s tough to know exactly how these will look in practice. Based on the use of ‘node,’ it sounds like Gambit might be able to place items around the map that help him both do damage and increase his energy, perhaps similar to Moon Knight’s Ankhs.

It’s worth keeping in mind that this is all based on leaks and the Marvel Rivals devs are yet to officially confirm that Gambit is coming to Marvel Rivals. So, we’ll have to wait for a full announcement to get a better look at his abilities and how they work. We’ll be sure to update this page as soon as we know more.

