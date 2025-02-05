Marvel Rivals fixed Moon Knight bug but not the one we need

Moon Knight’s ultimate still wrecks in Marvel Rivals, despite the latest patch supposedly fixing his “Handy Prompt.”

Moon Knight’s been a menace thanks to a pesky bug with his ultimate ability. The bug made his “Hand of Khonshu” attack deal double the intended damage, shredding enemies in an instant. What was supposed to be a moderate 75 damage per talon turned into a brutal 150 per hit. Plus, the attack’s range expanded.

The bug had serious gameplay consequences. Moon Knight’s ultimate, when activated, could obliterate even the tankiest heroes in one go.

Worse still, his voice line often didn’t finish before the attack hit – you could only hear “THE MOO-” before you got flattened to the ground.

The moon shall keep haunting you after this Marvel Rivals patch

On February 5, a patch dropped, but don’t expect much relief.

While some bugs got squashed, Moon Knight’s ultimate damage remains untouched. The only change is a fix to the ground visual cue for his ultimate.

Now you get a proper warning – except that doesn’t exactly help when you’re already dead. So, Moon Knight keeps mowing down foes like a lawnmower on turbo.

This bug-fix failure throws the meta into chaos. Moon Knight’s still a top pick in duels, second only to Bucky. But while Bucky’s ultimate can be heard from a mile away, Moon Knight’s hits before you even hear him.

In the right hands, his ultimate charges faster than a speeding bullet, making him a nightmare to face.

Let’s just say the players’ mood has been less than pleased. “No Moon Knight ult damage fix,” one player grumbled.

Another added, “You didn’t fix Moon Knight’s ult. He still deals more damage than he’s supposed to.” It’s clear this issue is far from resolved.

Other bugs got fixed too, like Venom’s swing glitch, Storm’s storm control, and Magneto’s magnetic issues. It’s great that you can now swing over Symbiotic Surface’s uneven terrain with Venom now, but getting the tides turned in a match just because a Duelist is farming ults is no fun.

Moon Knight’s damage remains untamed. With a mid-season patch rumored for February, maybe NetEase will finally bring Moon Knight back down to Earth. But for now, expect to be wrecked by a double-damage talon every match.