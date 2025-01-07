Marvel Rivals finally locks in key Jeff the Land Shark change for Season 1

Jeff the Land Shark will be “fine-tuned” in the upcoming season and here’s everything you need to know about the change.

Following a huge launch day, Marvel Rivals has been able to keep momentum with a high player count even to this day, pulling all sorts of players to jump in and join the game. And now that we’re so close to the release of Season 1, there are many exciting things to look forward to.

On January 7, 2025, the official Marvel Rivals account on X posted a Dev Vision Vol. 03 video detailing all the changes coming to the game. Aside from a new Battle Pass and three new maps, among other additions, it’s mentioned that some of the characters will be receiving balance changes.

Topic starts at 8:34 minute mark

One of the characters who will be affected by the changes is Jeff the Land Shark, who has undoubtedly been an absolute menace since day one.

Jeff the Land Shark’s ultimate is going to be fixed

Based on the information shared in the video, the “detection range” for Jeff the Land Shark’s ultimate ability will be “fine-tuned to better align with warning signals.”

Despite his adorable looks, Jeff is one of the characters that players have been begging to get nerfed since release. In the hands of a skilled player, he can be straight up impossible to kill – not to mention, his ultimate has been leaving players frustrated as it can easily turn the tide of the fight.

Jeff the Land Shark’s ultimate allows players to swallow their teammates and enemies caught in the area before spitting them out. Before that happens, though, you’ll be able to see the circle cue on the ground, which will let you know where the ultimate is going to land.

The only problem is… for a while now; many players have been complaining about how the actual hitbox of the ultimate is different from what it looks like. To top it off, the animation happens so fast that if you’re in the middle of the team fight, the warning cue can be hard to notice.

In many cases, this has led to many getting sucked into the ultimate as well, even though they thought they were safe as they were outside of the area.

Many have also felt that it’s unfair that the ultimate’s range is big enough to swallow heroes that can fly in the air.

It’s unclear if the vertical hitbox will also be tweaked, but rest assured, devs are already locked in when it comes to giving Jeff this key change.