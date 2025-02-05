Marvel Rivals Feb 5 update patch notes: New skins, hero bugfixes & more

The latest Marvel Rivals update doesn’t make any balancing changes, but it does introduce two new hero skins and address several bugs.

Earlier this month, leak revealed a full slate of exciting new skins coming to Marvel Rivals. This includes a Gambit skin, a Jubilee skin, and much more.

Plus, Netease previously confirmed a new Luna Snow skin that ditches the usual icy blue aesthetic for a sleek pink and purple outfit. Fans fell in love with the skin and praised NetEase for finally giving Luna a new look.

That skin and a new skin for Captain America are now available in the store. Let’s take a look at everything else that changed.

NetEase

Here are the complete patch notes.

Bug Fixes

All Platforms

General

Adjusted age rating labels. Fixed an issue with the Epic Launcher restarting after 5 minutes of inactivity, which caused random anti-cheat notifications.

Maps and Gameplay

Resolved multiple instances where players could get stuck in unique terrain. Fixed an occasional synchronization issue with some doors in Hydra Charteris Base: Frozen Airfield

Hero Bug Fixes