Marvel Rivals Feb 13 update patch notes: New skins & hero bug fixes

The latest Marvel Rivals update introduces Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman skins and addresses several bugs related to heroes, maps, and gameplay.

The second half of Season 1 starts on February 21. Marvel Rivals’ mid-season update is set to introduce Human Torch and The Thing, a new map, and balance adjustments.

In addition, NetEase announced that player ranks would drop by six divisions at the start of each season and then by another four tiers at the halfway mark. Players slammed the decision as it wasn’t feasible for two resets in one season for people who didn’t have time to commit that many hours to the game.

The devs listened to community feedback and removed the mid-season rank reset. Players still have a little bit of a wait until the next major update, but here’s everything changing in this patch.

NetEase Games

Here are the complete patch notes.

All-New Costumes

Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman – 60th Wedding Anniversary Combo Bundle (Store release: 2025/02/14 02:00:00 UTC+0)

Mister Fantastic – The Life Fantastic (Store release: 2025/02/14 02:00:00 UTC+0)

Invisible Woman – The Life Fantastic (Store release: 2025/02/14 02:00:00 UTC+0)

Bug Fixes

All Platforms

General

1. High-end computers running the Bazzite (Linux) system were mistakenly tapping into low-quality UI resources. Fear not—this issue has been rm’d!

Maps and Gameplay

1. Resolved an issue where if you scored KOs during overtime and the battle concluded at that moment, the KDA tab might not have shown its true colors. Now every victory is honored!

2. Corrected an issue where the Yggdrasill Path cart icon in the Convoy tutorial was a bit off-target. Your heroic journey can now continue with clarity!

3. A heroic sweep has been performed to fix various map collisions that could trap players or allow them to slip through walls unexpectedly. Your path to glory is now cleared!

Hero Bug Fixes

1. Doctor Strange’s Portal Power: Fixed an issue where Doctor Strange’s portal could be interrupted during the placement phase if an allied Loki transformed into him. The Sorcerer Supreme’s magic now flows uninterrupted!

2. Jeff the Land Shark’s Bubble Trouble: Resolved a quirky situation where Jeff’s bubbles could, in rare instances, sneak past enemy healing gates into the spawn room. No more bubble bath break-ins!

3. Iron Man’s “Armless” Attack: Addressed a tech malfunction where Iron Man’s arm models could go missing after activating Armor Overdrive in certain rare scenarios. The suit’s back in action—fully equipped to blast into battle!

4. Hulk & Wolverine’s Team-Up Trouble: Fixed a little mischief where because of their Team-Up Ability, Wolverine’s Berserk Claw Strike could, under certain situations, be activated during Feral Leap. Now, there will be no more mix-ups!

5. Hulk’s Charge Hiccup: Resolved a Team-Up Ability bug where if Hulk was hit by Namor’s ultimate when charging to throw Wolverine, he wouldn’t be thrown afterward. Now, the power duo can deliver a one-two punch without any interruptions—Hulk smash, Wolverine slash!

Console

1. Fixed an issue where the PS controller could experience drift in certain specific situations.