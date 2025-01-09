Marvel Rivals fans have one big Season 1 concern & it’s due to Invisible Woman

Marvel Rivals players are already worried about one thing as a particular new character, Invisible Woman, arrives in the Season 1 update.

As teased by devs in an announcement video, Marvel Rivals players have plenty of new and exciting things to look forward to in Season 1. One of the main highlights of the upcoming season will be the addition of Fantastic Four characters, each with their kit ready to shake up the meta.

And while Season 1 isn’t live yet at the time of writing, players have already been speculating about the meta and what strat will be viable next. Though with that in mind, many players are also worried about one thing regarding the upcoming season.

The issue is related to Invisible Woman, the new character that many are already concerned about getting mixed up with Cloak and Dagger.

Marvel Rivals players struggle to tell Invisible Woman and Cloak & Dagger apart

The discussion was brought up in a Reddit thread titled “It’s probably going to be hard to tell the difference between these two during a fight.”

Though they are both different characters with unique abilities, they do share a similar color palette and suit-like outfit that could make them hard to tell apart from afar. To top it off, they’re both Strategists who shoot an orb-like bullet that can heal teammates and damage enemies.

One user claimed it is already hard to tell them apart. “I see Dagger now, and for a brief second, I think, ‘Wait, she’s not out yet, is she?’ They really should have gone with a more fully blue color scheme, with all the fits Sue Storm and the Fantastic Four have had throughout the years.”

Seeing the similarities between the two, another user said: “I’m slightly vision impaired, so sometimes the distinction between Dagger and Luna is already a bit difficult.”

Meanwhile, one user claimed they watched a YouTuber who had early access, and even they “literally confuse the two in their video.”

Regarding this concern, however, many are already convinced that a lot of players will be wearing the Malice skin for Invisible Woman, which has an overall darker color palette, making her easier to tell apart from Cloak & Dagger.