Marvel Rivals fans going crazy over cyberpunk Luna Snow skin

Luna Snow just got a cyberpunk glow-up in Marvel Rivals, ditching ice for neon, and fans are absolutely eating it up.

If there’s one thing Marvel Rivals players can count on, it’s a steady drip feed of new content. The game is set to roll out two new heroes every three months, meaning a fresh face roughly every six weeks. By the end of Season 1, the roster will jump from 33 to 37 playable characters.

Article continues after ad

Skins follow a similarly structured release, with cosmetics dropping via events, seasonal themes, or special collaborations.

Season 1 leaks suggest plenty more skins are on the way, keeping players checking in for the next big look.

A K-Pop star, but make it cyberpunk

On February 6th at 6 PM PST (or February 7th at 2 AM UTC, for the night owls), Marvel Rivals is delivering two new skins:

Captain America’s Avengers: Infinity War outfit

Luna Snow’s Mirae 2099 costume

The official announcement hypes up the “high-tech elegance of Seoul 2099,” as Luna takes the Stark Arena stage in her futuristic makeover. While Cap’s Infinity War skin is solid, Luna’s is stealing all the attention.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One player exclaimed, “Finally a Luna skin!” while another praised the design, “The Luna skin is absolutely fire.”

Another third joked (we hope), “Currently looking for multiple side hustles because Marvel Rivals can’t resist dropping must have skins every two weeks…”

Luna Snow’s Mirae 2099 skin is a major departure from her usual icy blue aesthetic. Instead, she’s rocking a sleek pink-and-purple outfit, complete with a long, flowing purple hairstyle – ditching her usual shortcut.

Article continues after ad

And just in case you forgot she’s a K-pop star, she’s now got a futuristic pair of headphones to complete the look.

The skin seems to take inspiration from Marvel’s 2099 universe, where heroes are reimagined in a cyberpunk-style future.

It’ll cost 1,400 units, a price that die-hard fans don’t seem too bothered by, given how quickly they’re hyping it up.

With Marvel Rivals committed to dropping a new hero roughly every six weeks, the game is set to keep things fresh. More skins, more characters, and more X-Men could be on the horizon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But soon, Luna Snow mains will be busy queuing up matches just to flex their neon-clad queen.