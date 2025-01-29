Marvel Rivals fans convinced Magneto’s ultimate is completely “bugged”

Magneto’s ultimate ability appears to be “bugged” as Marvel Rivals players beg the devs to rework the move in a future update.

Marvel Rivals may be one of the most popular hero-shooters in recent memory, but the game is not without its faults, the community often sharing in-game bugs and glitches online in the hopes that developer NetEase will address these problems in future updates.

Season 1 brought plenty of nerfs and buffs to certain heroes, finally answering players’ requests since the game first launched. However, particular characters and abilities are still causing chaos in Marvel Rivals, including X-Men villain Magneto.

Article continues after ad

One Rivals fan shared a video on Reddit that showcased how Magneto’s ultimate ability, Meteor M, is “bugged.”

In the footage, the player can be seen using Magneto’s ult, but instead of hitting the enemy and dealing damage, the move simply passes straight through them.

Magneto’s ult called out by Marvel Rivals for being “massively off”

Meteor M is unlike other ultimates included in Marvel Rivals, wherein the ability consumes nearby projectiles, sucks up their attack strength and distributes the damage towards a nearby enemy.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fellow Magneto mains were quick to flock to the comments section of the thread, sharing their own experiences with the hero and reaffirming the original poster’s claims that his ultimate needs a rework from the developers.

“I’ve found I have a 100% success rate if I aim for the floor next to the hero I want. The splash damage is more reliable than the hero’s hitbox,” shared one user.

This sentiment of directing Magneto’s ult to the ground rather than straight towards enemies echoed throughout the thread.

Article continues after ad

Others noted that Magneto’s ultimate looks “super weird in-game” and, after watching replays of these incidents, declared, “the hitbox for Magneto’s ult is massively off. It doesn’t line up with what’s visually happening at all.”

It’s not just Reddit that this Magneto ultimate is being discussed, with X users (formerly Twitter) also sharing their concerns about the ability.

Article continues after ad

Now that this issue has been brought to light, many are grateful that it’s not just an isolated issue and that they’re not simply “going crazy” but rather, Magento’s ultimate “needs to change, and hopefully, the devs are paying attention.”