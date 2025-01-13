Marvel Rivals fans are losing their minds over “crazy” detail on new map

Marvel Rivals’ new Sanctum Sanctorum map has one particular location that has left players amazed and surprised at the same time.

If you think the new Midtown map in Marvel Rivals is creepy, wait till you check out the Sanctum Sanctorum map. This is basically the map for Doom Match, a newly added Arcade mode where 12 players in one lobby compete to rack up the most kills.

Between the seemingly never-ending halls and the bizarre surroundings, there are plenty of portals for players to jump back and forth — whether to reposition or simply steal a kill from the other side.

That said, there’s one mind-blowing detail that players have just started noticing about this map, which makes the FFA mode even more interesting.

Marvel Rivals players discover infinite stairs in Sanctum Sanctorum

In the Sanctum Sanctorum map, there’s a location where you’ll be able to find staircases with curved walls next to each other.

At first sight, they might seem just like regular stairs – though you’ll realize that’s not the case as soon as you use them. Regardless of which one you take to go up and down, you will end up in the same spot over and over again.

In a way, it’s kind of like using Doctor Strange’s portal from one end to the other – except it’s invisible. While it’s not exactly “seamless,” it’s still a neat addition to the map and one many players have praised devs being able to pull off.

“Most devs would never even attempt something like that. Shows some passion,” commented one user.

A different user shared their experience with using the staircase while in a match, writing: “I tried to run away from a Magik here who caught me at low health, and I just walked right back into her and died.”

“It confused the s*** out of me at first because I was playing Punisher and watched an enemy just keep going up and down,” added a different user.

“This is crazy,” one chimed in. Meanwhile, one user said: “To be fair, of all places in Marvel, that would be the one to have that.”

If that’s not impressive enough, this map also has a portal where you can fall off – only to land you outside the building at a different angle, adding to the surreal experience.