Marvel Rivals expert reveals best team comp that will increase your win rate

Success in Marvel Rivals is all about skill, the right characters, and a team composition that dominates the enemy, and your standard layout might not be cutting it.

Whether you’re playing as Peni Parker, or the S-tier Wolverine, you’re often only as good as the team around you. After all, if you have three tanks, three DPS, and no support, then you can’t exactly expect to stay alive.

With that in mind, many players opt for a balanced team, often referred to as 2-2-2, meaning 2 tanks, 2 DPS, and 2 healers. This provides enough cover for attacks, and enough healing when things get tricky. But thanks to a variety of expert players, this is no longer the most optimal team comp.

Marvel Rivals experts showcases best team comp

Sharing their badge and advice on the Marvel Rivals Reddit, one user, who’d reached Grandmaster 1, revealed how weak the 2-2-2 team comp actually is.

“I’d say that more than half of my games have been won with compositions that aren’t 2-2-2. Stop trying to force yourself or others to fit this exact composition for no reason” shared the player, revealing just how weak the comp can be in terms of your win-loss ratio.

They explained that “having three DPS or three strategists is totally fine and winnable” and is much more ideal than forcing players into roles they’re not comfortable with to fit a structure that doesn’t work in the first place.

The player ended their advice by explaining that “if you have at least one support and one vanguard, the game is very winnable no matter what everyone else picks.”

Interestingly, while this is a great team comp, players took to the comments to disagree slightly, with many explaining that players always need to have at least 2 supports or “good players will just harass the one support all game and you’ll end up with no healing.”

Others backed up the idea, offering the key team comp of “One tank, three DPS, two Strats.” With a line-up like this, the tank can focus on the majority of the enemy hits, while the three DPS players crowd and destroy anyone they can, all while the two Strategists focus on healing and buffing the four in front of them. Two players each aren’t bad odds.

Ultimately, if you want to increase your chances of winning your match, then you’ll want to focus on two things, playing a character you’re comfortable with, and opting for the one tank, three DPS, and two strategists whenever possible. If you go up against a 2-2-2 with this team comp, you’ll decimate them, as long as you’re using the strongest fighters.